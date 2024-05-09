Aussie-themed Fortnite map lets you win a new Samsung TV

Samsung has boarded the Battle Bus with an Australian-themed Fortnite competition, offering some lucrative prizes up for grabs.

Dubbed the “Clash of Commuters” the competition features a custom map inspired by public transport, depicting the daily commute as a dystopian wasteland. Which may hit too close to home for some.

Here’s how Samsung describes its Fortnite map:

“Gamers will need to defend an Aussie public bus across 5 checkpoints as it meanders through a dystopian Australian commute, complete with bin chickens, servos and caffeine-starved commuters…”

A normal day down under, right?

It’s part of a promotion highlighting our mobile gaming habits. Australians spend more on mobile games than any other type of video game, and Samsung claims that 48% of Aussie gamers primarily play using a smartphone.

How to win Samsung prizes by playing Fortnite

The fastest player wins a big prize pack worth over $8,000, including a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone, a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, a new Neo QLED TV, and a curved Neo QLED gaming monitor. Not bad at all.

Encouraging the mobile aspect of the competition, the quickest time recorded on a mobile device also gets a prize pack. This one includes the S24 Ultra and Buds 2 Pro, plus a Galaxy Tab S9 tablet. Even if you’re not the quickest on the draw, you could still win one of several randomly drawn Samsung prizes.

Image: supplied. Image: supplied.

To take part in the competition, which runs until 30 May, enter the map code “2328-5920-2390” in Fortnite or jump straight to the map link. More details, including the T&Cs, are on the official Clash of Commuters website.

Between 11-15 May, there’s also a real-world Battle Bus you can play Fortnite in at Melbourne’s Southern Cross Station. It previously made an appearance at Parramatta Square, where Sydney-siders battled for the coveted Victory Royale.

Read more gaming news on GadgetGuy.