Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 acts as your in-ear translator

More than just a way of listening to music, Samsung wants you to think of its new Galaxy Buds 3 range as a personal interpreter.

When connected to Galaxy AI-compatible phones, like the Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, the latest earbuds feed you live translations of people speaking in different languages. Positioned as an alternative to an interpreter on guided tours while overseas, it’s another wrinkle to Samsung’s generative AI strategy.

Both sets of buds also enjoy a hardware refresh, too. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro supports a higher audio sampling rate with improved speakers and amplifiers, boosting the quality of high-frequency and bassy sounds. The upgrades also mean the audio quality of phone calls is just about indiscernible from holding a handset to your ear.

The Pro (left) versus the standard Buds 3 (right). Images: supplied.

Each Galaxy Buds 3 model has active noise cancellation, analysing your surroundings to adjust on the go. As expected, the Pro version gets the fancier technology. It can detect voices, sirens, and ambient noise to increase or decrease the noise cancellation as needed so you’re aware of your surroundings.

This year’s earbuds opt for a familiar-looking blade design, replete with on-device lights. It’s intended to be both stylish and functional, helping access on-ear controls via pinches and swipes. Alternatively, you can also control media playback through two-word voice commands.

Aside from the differences in technology, the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro also fit differently. Samsung’s Pro model is referred to as a “Canal Type”, fitting further into your ears for a more direct sound and comprehensive noise cancellation. Meanwhile, the standard set is an “Open Type”, more suited to all-day comfort.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 range price and release date

For the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, you’re looking at $399, which puts them on par with Apple’s 2nd Gen AirPods Pro. Samsung’s non-pro buds cost $299 in Australia, making them slightly pricier than the equivalent (albeit three years old) AirPods.

Along with Samsung’s foldables, pre-orders for the Buds 3 series begin on 11 July. If you go through Samsung’s website, you’ll get a $50 pre-order discount on the standard Buds 3, and $80 off the Pro. They’ll then arrive in Australia starting on 31 July. Both models come in either a white or grey finish.

Chris Button attended a briefing in Sydney as a guest of Samsung Australia.