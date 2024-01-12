2024 Samsung Galaxy S phones to launch next week

After months of speculation and leaks, Samsung is about to unveil its latest Galaxy S flagship phones, widely tipped to be the follow-up to 2023’s S23 models.

Continuing the company’s long-running Galaxy Unpacked series of events, Samsung’s latest reveal will take place on 18 January at 5:00 am AEDT. Moving away from South Korea, where the most recent event was held, this one is set for San Jose, California, right in the heart of the tech Mecca of Silicon Valley.

According to Samsung, “a revolutionary mobile experience is coming”. As for what that means, it could reasonably fit anything. Based on reputable reporting and leaks so far, it’s all but assured that the new Galaxy S phones will heavily focus on AI features.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S reveal

Much like last year’s Google Pixel 8 range, more machine learning features, including generative AI, are coming to mobile devices. Samsung has already publicly discussed its Galaxy AI technology that will power upcoming devices. The ability to translate phone calls between languages live without a third-party app is one service the company revealed last year.

A brief teaser trailer for the upcoming event features what appears to be a logo made of four stars. Accompanied by the tagline “Galaxy AI is coming”, the central theme is clear.

As for hardware upgrades, the new Samsung Galaxy S Ultra model is tipped to see the most drastic changes. Reports indicate that better S-Pen integration is a big design consideration. All will be revealed in full next week. For now, here’s how Samsung is framing the Galaxy Unpacked event:

“Get ready to discover a new era full of possibilities with the latest Galaxy innovations, designed to help transform how you live, connect and create. The new Galaxy S series will set a higher standard for our most intelligent mobile experience yet. Experience the epic in everyday life like never before.”

Last year’s Galaxy S23 phones impressed off the back of strong photography features. In particular, the Galaxy S23 Ultra wowed us with its 200MP main camera, excellent display, and raw processing power. As for what’s next? Tune in next Thursday to see what’s in store.

