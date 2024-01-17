Samsung Galaxy S24 wants to be your pocket personal assistant

Samsung announced its flagship Galaxy S24 phones in the early hours of the Australian morning, with big AI features set to shake up the way you use your handset.

Plagued by leaks ahead of the reveal event, the new Galaxy S24 phones from Samsung share a lot in common with last year’s S23 models. From a hardware perspective, the gains are incremental across both the S24 and S24+. Most of the most visible upgrades went to the top-of-the-range Galaxy S24 Ultra, which now has a flatter screen and titanium frame.

But it’s the new software features that take centre stage. Each of the new handsets revolves around Galaxy AI, a technology aimed at reducing communication barriers, keeping you organised, and making your photos look fancy.

Samsung Galaxy S24 details

Galaxy AI acts as your personal assistant

Perhaps more so than any other year, these phones are largely a vehicle for the software enhancements on the way. Samsung showcased various Galaxy AI-powered tools such as Live Translate, a feature that lets you talk and text between languages without a third-party app. It even works while on a phone call, letting you speak with someone in a language you’re not confident with, and then being able to understand them in return.

Chat Assist is an interesting addition to the Samsung Keyboard, operating similarly to how Grammarly adjusts your tone when composing emails. After drafting a message, you can choose from different tones and Chat Assist will change your words on request. The idea is that the way you message your parents is likely different to how you chat with a work colleague. Some of the results it generated during a live demo were a bit kitschy – like the heavily emojified version – but could help people who aren’t confident writers.

Chat Assist helps change the tone of your messages, working across languages. Image: supplied.

Note Assist and Transcript Assist seem like handy tools for work and organising your home life. Via Samsung Notes, Note Assist summarises and automatically arranges your words into a more presentable format, a service currently offered by various third-party apps as part of subscription services. Of the two, I’d use Transcript Assist the most, as it transcribes voice recordings, with the option of summarising conversations and translating across languages.

Samsung’s partnership with Google paves the way for arguably the most useful tool of the lot. Labelled Circle to Search, Samsung Galaxy S24 devices let you circle, highlight, and tap on any subject displayed on the screen to search for it online automatically. It works with text and images alike, making it easier to look up topics without needing to know what words to use.

Photography

Although the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra got the most camera improvements, the remaining phones still benefit from expanded post-processing tools. Branded the “ProVisual Engine”, a range of AI features aimed at enhancing your photos and videos, simply snapping a picture is just the start.

Phones have used various post-processing tools for years, but Samsung aims to take it to another level. It even starts before taking a photo. Its Super HDR feature shows you a preview of what the processed image would look like, and you can also apply HDR processing to existing photos on your phone’s gallery.

Continuing the AI theme, Edit Suggestion presents potential improvements for photos, while Instant Slo-mo interpolates extra frames to make videos look like they were captured by a high-speed camera – regardless of whether they were filmed with a Galaxy S24.

Samsung flexed its “Nightography” low-light camera features. Image: supplied.

Generative Edit is for more drastic changes. When you rotate a photo to straighten the horizon, it usually messes with the original image’s aspect ratio. Samsung provides generative AI as a solution, filling in the gaps left after rotating an image. With this tool, you can also move and resize individual elements within a photo, after which the technology attempts to naturally blend it in with the surroundings.

Samsung’s clearly thought about the responsibility of enabling AI editing on its S24 phones. Any image altered by generative AI receives a Galaxy AI watermark, and the metadata also indicates the technology’s use. Considering that it’s easier than ever to manipulate imagery, anything that gets people to stop and think about what they see online helps.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications

On the outside, the most tangible change is a slimmer bezel. Both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the S24+ squeeze in slightly more screen space, with 6.2 and 6.7-inch displays respectively. They also house batteries a teensy bit larger than last year’s range, too.

In terms of year-on-year differences, it’s the S24+ that benefits the most. It gets a resolution boost, matching the S24 Ultra, which is now a QHD+ display. Plus, its memory steps up from 8GB to 12GB. Meanwhile, the base Galaxy S24 model is largely the same as the S23, except for the processor.

The Galaxy S24 compared to the Ultra with the new titanium frame. Image: Chris Button.

Interestingly, the S24 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from Qualcomm, while the other two phones employ Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chip. Given that most of the major features are AI-based, the processor is said to house a beefed-up neural processing unit (NPU).

This allows for sustained AI loads to be handled locally on-device, reducing the strain on the CPU and GPU, while dialling back the reliance on cloud servers. Combined with Samsung Knox’s security platform, the offline AI requests mean that your data isn’t susceptible to data breaches, nor is it used to train data models.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24+ Display 6.2-inch FHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate

(1~120Hz) Vision booster 6.7-inch QHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate

(1~120Hz) Vision booster Dimensions and weight 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm, 167g 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm, 196g Processor Exynos 2400 Exynos 2400 Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera: F2.2, FOV 120˚

50 MP Wide Camera: OIS F1.8, FOV 85˚

10MP Telephoto Camera: 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚

12MP Front Camera: Dual Pixel AF, F2.2, FOV 80˚ 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera: F2.2, FOV 120˚

50 MP Wide Camera: OIS F1.8, FOV 85˚

10MP Telephoto Camera: 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚

12MP Front Camera: Dual Pixel AF, F2.2, FOV 80˚ Memory and storage 8GB + 512GB

8GB + 256GB 12GB + 512GB

12GB + 256GB Battery and charging 4,000 mAh Wired Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare 4,900 mAh Wired charging: Up to 65% charge in around 30 mins with 45W Adapter and 5A USB-C cable

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare Operating system Android 14

One UI 6.1 Android 14

One UI 6.1 Network and connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3 Water resistance IP68 IP68 Price (RRP) From $1,399 (256GB model) From $1,699 (256GB model) Colours Onyx Black

Marble Grey

Cobalt Violet

Amber Yellow

Samsung exclusive:

Sapphire Blue

Jade Green

Sandstone Orange Onyx Black

Marble Grey

Cobalt Violet

Amber Yellow

Samsung exclusive:

Sapphire Blue

Jade Green

Sandstone Orange

Price and release date

With a wide range of money-saving pre-order deals live now, the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones launch in Australia on 7 February 2024. Both the S24 and S24+ cost $50 extra than the previous generation, so the price increase isn’t as drastic as the Ultra’s $250 hike. Here’s what you can expect to pay at retail:

Samsung Galaxy S24

$1,399 (256 GB)

$1,599 (512GB)

Samsung Galaxy S24+

$1,699 (256GB)

$1,899 (512GB)

As is standard practice by Samsung, there are separate colour ranges to choose from depending on where you shop. Across all retailers, you can get the base S24 phones in Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. Exclusive to Samsung’s online store, you can also choose from Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, and Sandstone Orange.

Image: Chris Button. Image: Chris Button. Image: Chris Button. Image: Chris Button. Image: Chris Button. Image: Chris Button.

Read more phone news on GadgetGuy

Chris Button attended a briefing in Sydney as a guest of Samsung Australia.

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.