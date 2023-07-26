Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are big, bright media machines

Introducing a new generation of Android tablets, Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S9 series at its Galaxy Unpacked presentation, including three new models coming next month.

Alongside the new Z Flip5, Z Fold5, and Galaxy Watch6 devices, there’s also the Tab S9, Tab S9+, and the mega-sized Tab S9 Ultra tablets joining the Samsung lineup. Improved performance, greater multitasking capabilities, and more professional-grade apps are among the highlights.

As is also the case with this year’s Samsung foldables, the new tablets share plenty of technology with the high-end Galaxy S23 phones. Ranging from internal and external upgrades, it signals that you’ll get a similar quality experience regardless of your form factor preference.

Despite not as many people buying tablets at the moment, there’s still space for these devices, as explained by Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“While growth of the tablet market at large has slowed, there is a clear demand for premium devices,” McGregor said. “The Tab S9 Series has been designed to set the new standard for premium tablet experiences by enhancing how our customers currently use tablets, as well as providing them the tools to be creative and productive wherever the urge may strike.”

Huge Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra leads the way

As suggested by their respective names, the tablets come in three increasingly bigger sizes. At the top end is the Tab S9 Ultra, a gigantic 14.6-inch device, followed by the 12.4-inch S9+ and 11-inch S9. All three models wield the same bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display technology seen in the S23 phones. With this, the tablets support HDR10+ content and an adaptive refresh rate between 60-120Hz.

Internally, the Tab S9 series also packs the Samsung-optimised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Powering both the processing and graphics, it reportedly drives improved performance over the S8 series. A big benefit to this increased power is a smoother multitasking experience, where you can open multiple apps simultaneously and split the screen into segments.

Plus, the Tab S9 devices also tap into Samsung’s DeX Mode technology. This lets you multitask and use the tablet as a pseudo-laptop by connecting it to an external display via USB. Here, you can drag and drop app windows between devices, and watch multimedia content on a larger display while still accessing the tablet’s main functions.

A tablet built for creatives

Seeing the Tab S9 Ultra in person, its imposing size isn’t the only thing that stands out. Its display looks stunningly bright and vibrant, which should be great for work and as a multimedia device.

It’s clear that Samsung has artists on its wishlist, too. Alongside the included S Pen stylus, there’s also the optional S Pen Creator Edition, featuring a unique design and multiple swappable pen tips. New this time around is bidirectional charging for the S Pen, so it charges in its cradle regardless of which way it’s facing.

Anecdotally, many artists I know use iPads due to Apple’s exclusive software support, particularly the Australian-developed Procreate app. With the Tab S9 series, Samsung highlighted multiple professional-grade creative apps available including Luma Fusion, Clip Studio Paint, and ArcSite. GoodNotes is also launching on Tab S9 devices later this year.

Specifications

Tab S9 Tab S9+ Tab S9 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy OS Android 13.0 Android 13.0 Android 13.0 Memory and storage 8GB memory + 128GB storage



12GB memory + 256GB storage



microSD up to 1TB 12GB memory + 256GB storage



12GB memory + 512GB storage



microSD up to 1TB 12GB memory + 256GB storage



12GB memory + 512GB storage



12GB memory + 1TB storage



microSD up to 1TB Display 11-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X

(60~120Hz) 12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz) 14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz) Dimensions 498g (Wi-Fi) / 500g (5G)

165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm 581g (Wi-Fi) / 586g (5G)

185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm 732g (Wi-Fi) / 737g (5G)

208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Camera Rear: 13MP AF + 8MP Ultra-Wide

Front: 12MP Ultra-Wide Rear: 13MP AF + 8MP Ultra-Wide

Front: 12MP Ultra-Wide Rear: 13MP AF + 8MP Ultra-Wide

Front: 12MP + 12MP Ultra-Wide Battery 8,400mAh (typical) 10,090mAh (typical) 11,200mAh (typical) Durability IP68 IP68 IP68 Connectivity 5G

LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 5G

LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 5G

LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3 Sensors Fingerprint on display Fingerprint on display Fingerprint on display Price (RRP) $1,299 (8GB, 128GB

Wi-Fi)

$1,549 (8GB, 128GB

Wi-Fi + 5G)

$1,499 (12GB, 256GB Wi-Fi)

$1,749 (12GB, 256GB

Wi-Fi + 5G) $1,699 (12GB, 256GB Wi-Fi)

$1,949 (12GB, 256GB

Wi-Fi + 5G)

$1,899 (12GB, 512GB

Wi-Fi)

$2,149 (12GB, 512GB

Wi-Fi + 5G) $1,999

(12GB, 256GB

Wi-Fi)

$2,249 (12GB, 256GB

Wi-Fi + 5G)

$2,199 (12GB, 512GB

Wi-Fi)

$2,449 (12GB, 512GB

Wi-Fi + 5G)

$2,699 (16GB, 1TB

Wi-Fi)

$2,949 (16GB, 1TB

Wi-Fi + 5G) Colours Beige, Graphite Beige, Graphite Beige, Graphite

Galaxy Tab S9 release date and price

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are live now, ahead of an 18 August 2023 release date in Australia. Prices start at $1,299 for the base model S9, going all the way up to $2,949 for the 1TB model with Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity.

Samsung and various retailers have a range of offers available, which we’ll feature in our best pre-order deals coverage.

