All 4 major devices shown at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023

Overnight saw some big mobile device announcements from Samsung at its July 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event, showing the company’s intent to make foldables a core part of its future.

As revealed in June, last night’s presentation was the brand’s first held in its home nation of South Korea since beginning the Unpacked series all the way back in 2010. More specifically, it took place at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam, due to the location’s historical intersection of technology and culture.

Folding phones were indeed a focus but not the only thing shown off at the flashy event that saw even the likes of Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney in attendance. Conventional smart technology like tablets and smartwatches also featured heavily throughout the July 2023 Galaxy Unpacked.

Four new device series from Samsung had their first reveal overnight, and here’s what you need to know about each one.

Z Flip5 headlined the July 2023 Galaxy Unpacked

First out of the gate was the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, the latest version of the company’s increasingly popular folding flip phone. This year’s model includes a 3.4-inch cover screen that angles around the camera array. It’s a big step up from the Flip4’s 1.9-inch external display, and one that now enables full QWERTY keyboard input without needing to open the phone.

It also has the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy seen in the S23 phones, delivering improved performance across the board. Plus, its Flex Hinge technology means that the Flip5 now closes completely with no gap to be seen. It’s subtle but means it fits into your pocket better and it looks neater too.

Z Fold5 brings more multitasking power

Like the Flip5, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 also wields the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chip, meaning you get more processing power and visual grunt. The book-like folding device’s crease is also less visible, making for a nicer viewing experience. Additionally, the hinge on the Fold5 sits flush, which is a stark contrast to previous models.

One of the big Fold5’s big drawcards is its multitasking ability. You can easily split the screen into segments, plus drag and drop content from one app directly into another. If you like handwritten notes, the Fold5 also has an improved S Pen case where the stylus doesn’t stick out as much, making the overall form factor neater and more compact.

Galaxy Watch6 is bigger and brighter

Positioned as an everyday wellness companion, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 shown at the 2023 Unpacked showcase improves across all aspects over its predecessor. It comes with a 20% larger screen, a 30% slimmer bezel, and a big brightness boost to 2,000 nits, up from the Watch5’s 1,200 nits. Just to round things out, the Watch6 also gets a 20% larger battery.

This year also sees the return of an old favourite: in addition to the Watch6 is the Watch6 Classic, a stainless steel variant. Both wearables see a renewed focus on health, with the Samsung Health app getting a colourful facelift to make information easier to parse at a glance.

AMOLED across the entire Galaxy Tab S9 range

Also announced at the 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event was the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets. Including the 11-inch Tab S9, 12.4-inch Tab S9+, and 14.6-inch Tab S9 Ultra, all three models use the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X display technology used by the flagship S23 phones. This means super bright highlights, vivid colours, and deep blacks.

While also housing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chip, the S9 Ultra also has the option of up to 16GB of memory, driving its potential as a laptop substitute. Aside from plenty of professional creative apps, artists can also get the S Pen Creator Edition, which includes swappable pen tips for precise input.

July 2023 Galaxy Unpacked brought the range

As you can see, there was plenty of mobile device diversity shown at Samsung’s latest presentation. We’re looking forward to testing out the new range in the coming weeks, with each device expected to land in Australia starting on 18 August 2023.

There are plenty of pre-order options available via retailers and the Samsung store now. We’ll have a pre-order guide up soon to help you find the best deal if you’re keen to upgrade.

