Everything announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024

Only weeks before the Olympics is set to take over the French city, Paris hosted Samsung’s July 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event, where the tech giant launched a huge range of mobile tech.

From the latest Fold to the new Flip phone, and everything in between, Samsung also hyped up its generative Galaxy AI technology. Hardware-wise, a lot of the upgrades are incremental iterations of last year’s models. However, the debut of the high-end Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Ring wearables expanded Samsung’s wellness range twofold.

In case you missed the Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 event, held late at night Australia time, here are the biggest stories.

Samsung’s biggest phone gets lighter

Built for productivity optimisers, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the thinnest and lightest iteration yet. Samsung squared off the edges to make the phone easier to hold, which now has even more screen real estate to play with.

Now equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip used by the Galaxy S24 range, the Fold 6 has a brighter main display and a larger vapour chamber, so it runs cooler and pushes performance higher.

Galaxy AI’s language interpreter feature gets a nifty facelift on the Fold 6. Held in landscape and folded at a 90-degree angle, you can show another person real-time translations on the outer screen at the same time as seeing it on the main display.

Flip phone stays the same size

Like the Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is more powerful overall, wielding the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It also addresses one of the main frustrations of flip phones: battery life. Inside the Flip 6 is a 4,000mAh battery, up from the Flip 5’s 3,700mAh capacity. It should give you roughly four more hours of use, which is a nice little boost.

Surprisingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 retains the same-sized external display as its predecessor. Referred to as the “Flex Window”, it remains 3.4 inches, sporting the same cutout shape bordering the rear cameras. Elsewhere, the new Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has an expanded four-inch cover screen, the largest on the market.

Samsung instead focused on improving the internals of its foldable flip phone, and weaving its AI features into the form factor.

Galaxy Watch goes Ultra

A direct competitor to a fruity brand’s own extreme sports watch, the newly minted Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra shares plenty of features. Highly durable, suited to high altitudes and deep underwater, and made with dual-frequency GPS, it’s for hardcore fitness die-hards.

On the inside, it uses Samsung’s first three-nanometre processor, described as the equivalent of a phone chip in a watch. Multisport tracking is a big feature here, with triathletes set to benefit. When swapping between swimming, running or cycling, pressing the quick action button changes the workout tracking accordingly without interrupting the workout. There’s also a race mode that lets you compete in time trials against yourself.

Samsung also demoed the Galaxy Watch 7, which now has a second-gen BioActive Sensor that gives you more comprehensive health and wellness readings. Another feature familiar to the ‘other Ultra’ is the addition of a double-pinch gesture. It means that when connected to a Galaxy phone, you can access various controls without needing both hands free.

Even earbuds get the Galaxy AI treatment

Thought AI was just for phones? Think again. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro join the AI translation trend with a new one-way listening feature. Like having a personal translator in your ear, it’ll interpret a speaker into a supported language of your choosing.

Aside from the added software functionality, the Buds 3 Pro crank up the audio quality and noise cancellation. They’re said to produce clearer high-end audio and deeper bass sounds than the previous model.

Both the base and Pro Buds 3 models also tap into AI for EQ optimisation, helping you find optimised settings for different types of media. Plus, Samsung claims the integrated Super Wideband technology results in call quality indistinguishable from putting the phone up to your ear.

Galaxy Ring is coming, just not here yet

Long teased, Samsung’s health tracker you wear on your finger saw more of the limelight. For those who want the wellness info without the bulk of a watch, the Galaxy Ring is Samsung’s answer.

Those of us in Australia need to wait a bit longer, however. In a local briefing, Samsung representatives confirmed that its new device type hasn’t got a confirmed release date or price yet in the land down under.

Fortunately, it seems like a case of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ the Galaxy Ring will arrive in Australia. At this stage, a late 2024 local launch is on the cards. Keep an eye on Samsung’s website in the meantime.

Valens Quinn attended Galaxy Unpacked in Paris as a guest of Samsung Australia.