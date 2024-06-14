$399 Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is pretty similar to pricier models

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Watch FE, a cheaper wearable designed to reduce the entry point for the brand’s health-tracking technology. It uses the same naming convention Samsung assigns to devices, like the Galaxy S23 FE, that distil its best features into a more approachable price point.

Priced at $399 in Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE streamlines the existing features of the Galaxy 6 range. Feature-wise, it’s not too dissimilar to Samsung’s pricier watches. In fact, the main trade-offs include only coming in 40mm, a smaller 1.2-inch display, and slightly less memory at 1.5GB. There’s also no temperature sensor, used for features like menstrual cycle tracking.

Like the competing Apple Watch SE (also $399), the Galaxy Watch SE contains many of its more expensive peers’ features. Equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, it tracks your heart rate and sleep quality, giving you actionable metrics to help improve your health.

Other than Samsung’s standard smart features – like phone notifications, Find My Phone functionality, and Samsung Wallet payments – health and fitness is the main focus.

The Galaxy Watch FE supports more than 100 workout types that give you live feedback. Runners also benefit from “advanced running analysis” said to help improve efficiency and reduce injury risk. You can also get personalised heart rate zones aimed at better tracking your efforts based on individual fitness levels.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE release date in Australia

In Australia, the Galaxy Watch FE launches on 1 July. Funnily enough, the base Galaxy Watch 6 is currently cheaper on Samsung’s website than the $399 price tag of the new budget-conscious model. However, it’s only a temporary drop from the starting $549 pricing.

Samsung’s wearables have a decent track record, with the more premium Galaxy Watch 6 Classic proving to be an excellent workout companion. On paper, the FE looks like a solid device for those who want plenty of health metrics without the fanciest features.

