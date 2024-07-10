Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra looks like a triathlete’s dream

Samsung has entered the rugged wearable market, announcing the Galaxy Watch Ultra, alongside the Watch 7, at its Unpacked event in Paris overnight.

It’s the first time the tech giant has launched an Ultra-level smartwatch, and there are plenty of comparisons to be made with the similarly named watch from a fruity brand. Made for endurance athletes who want even more accuracy, the new wearable gets dual-frequency GPS technology, and an improved BioActive sensor.

Built with a three-nanometre processor – another first for Samsung’s smartwatches – the Galaxy Watch Ultra wields the power of what you’d expect from a smartphone. More than sharing just a name with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the high-end Watch also sports a titanium design, making it the toughest of Samsung’s watches.

Image: Chris Button.

Samsung’s durability focus extends to the watch’s battery life, lasting a reported 100 hours when in power-saving mode. On the side of the watch face, you’ll see a customisable quick action button, lending itself to various functions.

One of the button’s main uses comes to the fore when recording a multisport workout. Triathletes, for example, can press the button when transitioning between swimming, running or cycling, and the watch will immediately start recording that workout type –without stopping and starting a new workout entirely.

There’s also a race mode that lets you compete with your previous outdoor runs and bike rides. It even guides you on the same circuit you ran previously, giving you live updates about how well you’re keeping pace.

Galaxy Watch 7 doesn’t miss out either

Samsung also revealed the Galaxy Watch 7, which also gets the new processor, more precise dual-frequency GPS, and the improved BioActive sensor. It also gets the race mode, helping you work on your personal bests.

Both new watch models share another similarity through the addition of double pinch gestures. Accessible when connected to a Galaxy phone, pinching your thumb and index finger works like its fruity competitor’s double tap gesture to use controls without tapping a screen with sweaty hands.

You can tell the Galaxy Watch 7 apart from the Ultra by the lack of a quick-action button. Image: Chris Button.

Galaxy AI also gets a look in, taking advantage of Samsung’s phone processing. Like the Flip 6 and Fold 6, the Galaxy Watch can provide suggested responses to messages based on the context of previous conversations.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 are also the first Android smartwatches to run on Wear OS 5, the latest wearable software platform. According to Samsung, it provides smoother performance and better power efficiency.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra price and release date

If you want a smartwatch with the works, prepare to pay for the privilege. A Galaxy Watch Ultra will set you back $1,299 in Australia, $100 less than its Ultra competition. It’s available in a single configuration, 47mm LTE, and the following colours:

Titanium Grey (Orange band)

Titanium White (White band)

Titanium Silver (Dark grey band)

Coming in considerably cheaper is the Galaxy Watch 7. Starting at $549, you can get either Bluetooth or LTE models, and either 40mm or 47mm sizes:

Size Colour Price 40mm Green

Cream $549 (Bluetooth)

$649 (LTE) 44mm Green

Silver $599 (Bluetooth)

$699 (LTE) Galaxy Watch 7 options.

Pre-orders start on 11 July, with the watches set to arrive in Australia on 31 July. In standard Samsung tradition, there’s an incentive to pre-purchase from its online store. There’s up to $250 in discounts up for grabs, alongside bonus bands.

Samsung also detailed its Galaxy Ring wearable, but we’ll need to wait a bit longer for that one here. Although it’s arriving in various overseas regions soon, local representatives confirmed that the Ring will likely launch in Australia by the end of the year.

For more Australian reviews of Samsung’s Watch Ultra to read and view before you make up your mind, check out Trevor Long’s review at EFTM.com and Stephen Fenech’s at TechGuide.com.au

Valens Quinn attended Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris as a guest of Samsung Australia.