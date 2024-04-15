Rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 phone out now in Australia

Expanding its durable device range, Samsung has launched the Galaxy XCover 7 and Galaxy Tab Active 5 in Australia.

Aimed at outdoor workers, the upgraded smartphone and tablet duo support 5G connectivity alongside beefier internals. Ruggedness is a main feature for both devices, carrying IP68 ratings, equating to a high level of protection against dust and water.

Samsung highlighted the fact that its frontline-centric phone and tablet were tested to the MIL-STD-810H military standard. Following this, the Galaxy XCover 7 is rated to hold up to drops of up to 1.5 metres on steel surfaces, while the Galaxy Tab Active 5 should survive a 1.8-metre drop on plywood when housed in its included case.

This durability also extends to each device’s display. Here, the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 used on the 8-inch Tab Active 5. Importantly for outdoor workers, the displays enable touch sensitivity adjustments, accommodating use with gloves.

On the inside, each device uses an octa-core processor, supported by 6GB of memory in the phone, and up to 8GB of memory in the tablet. Helpfully, both models support replaceable batteries, with the Galaxy Tab Active 5 even supporting a No Battery Mode. This allows for non-stop use by workers in cars or kiosks as required by their jobs.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 and Tab Active 5 price

Out now online and through stores like Telstra, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 starts at $599, and the Galaxy Tab Active 5 starts at $849 for the Wi-Fi model. An LTE-compatible version of the tablet starts at $1,049. The Galaxy Tab Active 5 also comes with an S Pen stylus, which is also IP68-rated.

Both devices are also the first in Samsung’s rugged range to support the company’s Knox Vault technology. This adds a further level of security for workers and organisations, with more protection for passcodes and other sensitive information.

