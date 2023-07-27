Best pre-order deals for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Australia

We’ve now seen Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5 phone, along with all of the improvements it brings. It’s stylish, compact, and has a bigger cover screen than any of the brand’s previous flip phones. If it tickles your fancy, you can pre-order the Z Flip 5 now, with plenty of great deals on offer.

But which one is worth your money? It depends on which telco you prefer, whether you want to buy outright or on a plan, and if you have any devices eligible for trade-in bonuses.

We’ve summed up the major pre-order offers currently available so you can go with whichever one suits you best. These deals are live now ahead of the device arriving on 18 August 2023.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 pre-order deals

Most retailers offer what’s called a “free storage upgrade” when pre-ordering a Z Flip 5. This means you get the 512GB model at the 256GB price, which is $1,649, instead of $1,849 for more internal storage.

If you’re with an existing telco like Telstra or Vodafone, or want to make the switch over, you can get a decent amount of trade-in value by swapping from a Z Flip 4. Here, you get $500 of trade-in value in addition to the existing value of the old phone, although you do need to have a mobile plan or sign up for one as part of the offer. Instead of a trade-in deal, Optus provides a Watch 5 Pro and a pair of Buds 2 Pro at no extra cost when pre-ordering a Z Flip 5.

If you want to get the phone outright without an attached plan, ordering direct from Samsung, Harvey Norman or Amazon is your best bet. Samsung offers up to $300 of bonus trade-in value in addition to the existing value of your recent Galaxy device. Plus, you can also save on its Samsung Care+ program, which includes device swapping and repair services.

Amazon, on the other hand, offers an accessories starter pack valued at $267 for Prime members which includes a trio charging pad, a Flipsuit Case, and a front screen protector.

For a rundown of who’s offering what, here are all the major Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 pre-order deals.

Store Pre-order offers Samsung.com Free storage upgrade



$300 trade-in bonus



Free Samsung Care+ 1 Year subscription, valued at $149 or 50% off Samsung Care+ 2 Year subscription, valued at $279



5% off when you bundle with new Galaxy devices Telstra Free storage upgrade



$200 saving on total cost of ownership



$500 trade-in bonus Optus Free storage upgrade (valued at up to $350)



Watch5 Pro, valued at $849, and Buds2 Pro, valued at $349, as a gift with purchase



3-month Free Upgrade & Protect (Opt in model) Vodafone Free storage upgrade



$500 trade-in bonus Harvey Norman Free storage upgrade



BONUS $300 Harvey Norman Gift card (5 days only, from 26 July at 11pm to 31 July at 11:59pm AEST)



BYO $0 upfront on $69/month plan for 24mths (min plan cost over 24 months is $1,656) (5 days only, from 26 July at 11pm to 31 July at 11:59pm AEST) INSTORE ONLY



1 August till launch $399 upfront on $69/month plan for 24mths (min plan cost over 24mths is $2055) INSTORE ONLY Costco Free storage upgrade Bing Lee Free storage upgrade Amazon Free storage upgrade



Accessories Starter Pack, valued at $267, as a gift with purchase for Prime Members

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 512GB, Flex Mode, Hands Free Camera, Compact Foldable Design, Informative Cover Screen, Mint Enjoy compact with impact. Designed with durable, lightweight materials and a zero-gap hinge, Galaxy Z Flip5 is a full-screen smartphone experience that folds perfectly into your pocket.

Flipped shut and selfie ready. Check your messages and app notifications too. Stay in the loop with an even bigger cover screen, compared to previous Galaxy Flip devices.

Make your phone your own by mixing and matching accessories with your unique cover screen and main screen displays. Clip it to your bag or belt loop to step up your style.

Fold it, Flip it, Stand it. Take your selfie and group shot game to the next-level, hands free, with Flex Cam.

Cheapest SIM plans when buying outright

If you do choose to buy a Z Flip 5 outright, check out our regularly updated guide to the best SIM plans so you’re not paying more than you need to.

You can also get up to date on everything announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event overnight, including the folds, tablets, and wearables coming soon.

