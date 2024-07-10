Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 changes are subtle but clever

Internal upgrades are the biggest difference between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and its predecessor, announced in Paris overnight, along with a bigger price tag.

Although it has a subtle facelift – the camera array now matches the handset’s colour scheme – the Flip 6 sports the same 3.4-inch ‘Flex Window’ cover screen as the Flip 5. It contrasts the recently launched Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, replete with a large four-inch outer screen.

Instead of overhauling the phone’s design, Samsung went to work on the internals. Equipped with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip as the Galaxy S24 range and the Fold 6, the Flip 6 also gets a dedicated vapour chamber for the first time. Vapour chambers help dissipate heat, keeping the system cooler so it can perform at high levels for longer.

How the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (left) looks next to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (right). Image: Chris Button.

Samsung’s latest flip phone gets a decent battery boost too, containing a 4,000mAh capacity versus last year’s 3,700mAh. Battery life depends on individual usage, but Samsung claims it’ll provide around four more hours.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also expected to be more durable. Using Gorilla Glass Victus 2, it’s reportedly more resistant to drops, scratches and dents, and has an improved crease.

Rounding out the main improvements is a 50MP main rear camera, which was 12MP in previous iterations. It pairs with a new Auto Zoom function that detects subjects and frames shots for you when setting the phone in its half-folded FlexCam mode.

Flipping the AI script

Many of Samsung’s Galaxy AI features have now been optimised for foldable devices. You can use generative AI to create interactive Flex Window wallpapers via text prompts, with the technology also suggesting UI positioning based on the selected wallpaper.

Portrait Studio adds to the existing generative AI photo-editing tools, producing stylised versions of photos saved to your phone. When loading a selfie, you can choose from several different styles, and then select one of the outputs. Once exported, the generated image can then be used elsewhere, including as a sticker to use in messages.

Image: Chris Button.

Contextual AI is the current focus for many tech brands, which aims to provide the right information at the right time. To this point, the Flip 6 can summarise up to seven of the most recent messages you’ve received, and then provide three context-based responses for you to choose from on the Flex Window display. It’s advertised as a quicker way to reply to messages without even opening the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 release date and price

Starting at $1,799, the Flip 6 is $150 more than last year’s model. Pre-orders begin in Australia on 11 July, with launch set for 31 July. At retail, you’ll have the choice between four colours: Blue, Silver Shadow, Mint, and Yellow. This year’s colours exclusive to Samsung’s online store are Crafted Black, White, and Peach. With 12GB of RAM the standard, the only price difference is down to your choice of storage:

$1,799 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage)

$1,999 (12GB RAM + 512GB storage)

In line with Samsung’s current flagship models, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 supports seven years of security and operating system updates. That puts it on par with Google’s equally lengthy post-launch support, encouraging people to hold onto phones for longer.

We dubbed last year’s Flip “a leap forward for foldables”, courtesy of its well-rounded performance and improved design. Will the sixth generation continue that positive trajectory? We’ll soon find out.

Valens Quinn attended Galaxy Unpacked in Paris as a guest of Samsung Australia.