Samsung teases 2024 Galaxy Z range with upcoming Paris event

Mark your calendars, because Samsung has locked in 10 July for its next Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, with the 2024 Galaxy Z foldable devices expected to feature.

The event will focus on Galaxy AI features across Samsung’s ecosystem, a set of generative AI tools that debuted with the Galaxy S24 range. “The next frontier of Galaxy AI is coming,” Samsung’s announcement claims, accompanied by the footnote “fees may apply to certain AI Features at the end of 2025”.

Aside from software features, it’s highly likely that Samsung will reveal successors to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5 phones. Samsung’s confirmation of the Unpacked event comes just hours after Motorola announced its latest foldable, the Razr 50 Ultra.

Various industry reports also suggest we’ll see more about the Samsung Galaxy Ring, a health-tracking device you wear on your finger. Having recently revealed the more affordable Galaxy Watch FE, there might be more wearables in store. Last year, Samsung revealed its Watch 6 range in July, including the Watch 6 Classic.

Tablets also formed a part of Samsung’s July 2023 device launches. Alongside the foldable phones and wearables, three Galaxy Tab S9 models arrived. Retailers have recently been heavily discounting last year’s models, perhaps indicating an imminent 2024 refresh.

Streaming live on Samsung’s YouTube channel, here’s when you can tune into the Unpacked event in Australia:

AEST: 10 July 2024 at 11 PM

ACST: 10 July 2024 at 10:30 PM

AWST: 10 July 2024 at 9:00 PM

Between now and then, expect to see more snippets of information from Samsung as the event gets closer. Whatever the 2024 Galaxy Z range has in store, AI features will undoubtedly play a big role.

