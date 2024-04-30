Samsung’s microplastic filter helps wash clothes more sustainably

Microplastics, the tiny plastic particles infesting our environments, are causing big problems. Our wastewater is filled with microplastics, which then has a flow-on effect on Australia’s agriculture. So, what’s the main culprit? Washing our clothes, which Samsung seeks to address via its new microplastic filter.

Called the Less Microfiber Filter, the attachment fits onto front load washing machines, where it’s said to capture up to 98% of microfibres during a standard cycle. It uses blades to trap these small particles so they don’t end up in wastewater streams. So much of modern clothing is made from synthetic materials and polyesters, contributing to the microplastic problem.

According to Samsung, the microplastic filter only needs cleaning out once every 30 washes. When it’s time to empty the filter, viewable via the SmartThings app, just put the contents in with your general waste. That way, it doesn’t contaminate water sources used to fertilise farming land.

It’s not the only way Samsung has sought to tackle microscopic laundry waste. Its recent Bespoke washer models include a built-in Less Microfiber Cycle, so the filter adds a way for other machines to tackles microplastic waste.

If you look at Samsung’s website, you’ll notice it’s intended for the brand’s own front load washers. That’s not to say it’s impossible to use with machines from other brands. Deep within the fine print and warranty information is this sentence:

“If used with non-Samsung washing machine, water drain time may be longer than usual and effectiveness of filter may vary.”

So, could you use the microplastic filter with other washing machines? Probably! Should you? It’d take a smarter person than me to answer that.

How much does the microplastic filter cost?

Out now, the Samsung Less Microfiber Filter costs $299 at retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. You can also pick one up directly via Samsung online.

For eco-conscious folks, it’s a decent idea, especially if you don’t want to fork out for an entirely new machine.

