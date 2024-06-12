TV glare vs Australia: what we’re doing to avoid a common foe

Glare is one of the biggest issues facing Aussies trying to watch TV, while there’s plenty of envy between friends and family over who has the biggest screen.

That’s according to new research from Samsung and Pureprofile, finding that 60% of Australians have rearranged furniture to avoid glare. Furthermore, 40% choose to wait until nighttime to watch TV so unwanted light doesn’t spoil the experience.

As for the best seat in the house, 37% of Australians believe there’s a prime living room position that minimises glare. Even without external light impeding your view, some TVs are better than others in terms of viewing angles. Cheap displays often look washed out and lose detail when viewed at an angle, while the best TVs look great from any seat.

Seeing Samsung’s stats, it’s no wonder households argue over their favourite spot on the lounge.

Combatting TV glare

How do you get the best TV experience, even during daylight hours? It’s a problem the biggest TV makers are working to solve.

“The television is a central feature of the home that plays a significant role in daily life, however, our research reveals the glare of the sun’s rays is an inconvenience experienced by more than half of the nation,” said Simon Howe, Director of Audio Visual at Samsung Electronics Australia.

Howe labelled the company’s recent S95D OLED TV as “built for Australian conditions” due to its anti-glare technology. OLED usually isn’t as bright as other TV types, like Mini LED, and has traditionally struggled with glare. However, Samsung’s flagship OLED TV uses a specialised panel coating designed to diffuse light and limit reflections.

A brighter TV is another option, which is where Mini LED shines. Samsung has its own Mini LED range, led by the 8K QN900D Neo QLED, while competing brands have their own variants. Hisense and Sony both went big on Mini LED this year and LG also sells bright TVs alongside its famous OLED models.

Mine’s bigger than yours

Not just bickering over TV glare, Australians also get jealous when seeing a bigger and better display at someone else’s place. Samsung’s research found that 46% of us feel this way, while 35% wish they’d bought a bigger TV.

Previous research from Samsung revealed that 42% of Aussies owned TVs sized 60 inches or larger. Meanwhile, 11% went even bigger, owning 75-inch TVs and above. Sports drives a lot of this demand, which will no doubt continue ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

So, we’re fighting harsh sunlight and believe bigger is better. That’s Australia in a nutshell.

Read more TV news on GadgetGuy