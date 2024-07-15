Save up to 38% in Tineco Prime Day sale

Sponsored Tineco

Pocket up to 38% off a huge range of vacuums in the Tineco Prime Day sale from 16-21 July. That makes now the ideal moment to upgrade that wheezing old vacuum cleaner, with a new machine that can handle dry, wet, and hard floor cleaning.

With a mix of Tineco’s most popular units and just-released new products, you’ll find big discounts on the new wet-and-dry FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, the best-selling iFLOOR 3 cordless wet-and-dry vac, and many others. With 20 years of experience, Tineco’s focus is on delivering premium features and performance at a mid-tier price.

Tineco Floor ONE S6

Was $899, NOW $599 (33% off)

Versatility is key with the Tineco Floor One S6. Whether you’re dealing with wet or dry messes, stubborn sticky spills, or routine cleaning tasks, this vacuum can handle it all. Equipped with the unique MHCBSTM System, the Floor ONE S6 cleans its brush roller as it goes, by expelling dirty water with suction power. And when the job is done, the self-cleaning cycle deep-cleans the brush roller and tubing, preventing mould and bacteria growth.

Tineco Floor ONE Switch S6

Was $999, NOW $699 (save $300)

Conquer every surface with the 5-in-1 multifunctional Floor ONE Switch S6. Switch out attachments in seconds with the SwitchPro Motor and take advantage of multiple cleaning solutions, both wet and dry. Impressively for a cordless wet-and-dry device, thanks to a bigger battery and iLoop smart management, the S6’s floor washer runtime is 35 minutes and its vacuum runtime is 65 min.

Tineco iFloor 5

Was $599, NOW $389 (save $210)

The iFloor 5’s innovative dual-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separated, which means continuous cleaning with fresh water, and pristine floors, without the need for multiple cleaning steps. Ready to use on sealed hard floors such as hardwood, tile, marble, and laminate. The iFloor 5 cleans itself, too.

Tineco Floor ONE S7 FlashDry

Was $1299, NOW $899 (31% off)

Wash and dry in a flash with the FLOOR ONE S7 FlashDry. The balanced-pressure water flow system washes floors with fresh water and recycles dirty water at 450 washes per minute. By heating water to 70°C and following up with hot air drying (also at 70°C), you get a complete clean with reduced odour. The S7 also has a self-propulsion system to assist both pushing and pulling, and intelligent iLoop tech to optimise water usage, dirty water levels, and battery power for an impressive 40-minute runtime.

Tineco Floor ONE Stretch S6

Was $899, NOW $719.20

An innovative 180-degree lay-flat design makes the Floor ONE Stretch S6 ideal for cleaning under low-profile furniture and reaching the most awkward of spaces. The vac compresses to just 13 cm – and that’s even while packing Tineco’s new three-chamber dirty water separation system. Solids, liquids, and air are isolated to protect the motor and maintain full cleaning power even when lying flat. The Stretch S6 also has a unique two-step FlashDry self-cleaning system that uses 70°C hot water to deep-clean from the pipe to the brush roller, and 70°C hot air to dry and eliminate odours – all in just seven minutes.

Tineco iFloor 3

Was $549, NOW $339 (38% off)

The iFLOOR3 is one of Tineco’s lightest wet-dry vacuums and leaves the floor clean, dry, and streak-free. One click, and the unit auto-cleans the brush roller and the tube with fresh water and detergent, making the machine clean and ready for the next use. It also features special low-noise tech, making the iFloor3 ideal for use around children and pets.

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Steam

Was $699, NOW $448 (36% off)

Combine a wet-dry vacuum cleaner and a steam mop, and you get the Floor ONE S5 Steam. Built to monster hard floors, the high temperature steam melts away stuck-on grease and stains, and kills bacteria, for a sparkling clean. Tineco’s iLoop Smart Sensor Technology allows this advanced cleaner to adjust suction power, brush roller speed, and fresh water flow, all on the fly, for an efficient clean (and fewer stops for refills).

Tineco Floor ONE S5

Was $749, NOW $540 (28% off)

The Floor ONE S5 comes with a 3-in-1 docking station to conveniently store and charges the unit, making it perfect for space-challenged storage. Despite its compact size, the S5 is a versatile wet-and-dry vacuum for hard floors that combines vacuuming and mopping in one sleek design. The clean water tank is 30% larger (compared to last generation), so you can clean larger areas, and there’s even a pet hair strainer.

Tineco Pure ONE S15

Was $699, NOW $399 (save $300)

Tineco’s proprietary ZeroTangle brush head simplifies maintenance and makes for a hassle-free cleaning experience. The S15 powerfully separates air and dust to avoid pre-filter clogging or suction loss, while iLoop Smart Sensor Technology lets the PURE ONE S15 automatically adjust suction power as required to handle your mess, improving the cleaning efficiency.

Tineco Pure ONE Station Pet

Was $1099, NOW $799 (save $300)

Handling pet hair is all about suction and volume, which is why the Pure ONE Station Pet cordless stick vacuum has huge 3L dustbin capacity in the OmniHub base – enough for up to 60 days worth of pet hair. A specially designed brush and 4-stage HEPA filtration system work to capture up to 99.97% of dust particles as small as 0.3 microns, to give you fresher, healthier air at home.

Tineco PWRHERO 11 Snap

Was $298, NOW $188 (Save $110)

The PWRHERO 11 might be impossibly light and easy to carry around the house, but with up to 40 minutes uninterrupted run time and an 0.6L bin, it can still handle big cleaning jobs on carpet and hard floors, including tiles and hardwood.

