Bolstering its mid-range headphone range, the Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earbuds are a more affordable alternative to the brand’s top-of-the-line model.

Sitting alongside the Sennheiser Accentum and Accentum Plus over-ear headphones, the True Wireless in-ear headphones pair comfort with audio quality. They also sport active noise cancellation (ANC) to help block out unwanted noise.

Getting a good fit is half the battle with any pair of earbuds. In an effort to make the Accentum True Wireless comfortable for as many people as possible, Sennheiser teamed up with hearing aid manufacturer Sonova. As a result, the earbud’s contoured shape is meant to fit a wide range of ears. Plus, four ear tip sizes come included to help you get a good seal.

On the inside, 7mm drivers produce the earbuds’ sound, encompassing high, mid, and low frequencies. Bluetooth 5.3 means they’re relatively platform agnostic, too.

Using the Sennheiser Smart Control app, you can tweak the earbuds’ ANC modes along with EQ settings. If you find a sound setting you like, you can upload it to the cloud to access it across different devices.

Combined with the included charging case, the Accentum True Wireless supports up to 28 hours of listening time. By itself, the earbuds last up to eight hours between charges. Its case supports both USB-C and Qi charging, with 10 minutes of wired charging getting more than an hour of use.

Sennheiser Accentume True Wireless price

Available to pre-order now, the Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earbuds launch in Australia on 21 May. Each pair costs $349.95, with either black or white colours to choose from in Australia.

This makes the in-ear Accentums $150 cheaper than the brand’s more premium Momentum 4 buds, and a bit cheaper than Apple’s popular AirPods Pro. They’re still more expensive than plenty of other wireless headphones, including the base over-ear Accentum model, but are more affordable to anyone eager to join the Sennheiser ecosystem.

There’s a lot in common between the Momentum 4 and the Accentum buds. Other than the design, it looks like the biggest difference is the cheaper model’s lack of aptX Lossless, a higher-quality Bluetooth standard.

If they’re anything like the over-ear versions, there’s every chance the in-ear model will feature among the best headphones in Australia.

