Out later this year, the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones aim to combine the brand’s high-quality audio reputation and comfort with a sub-$300 price tag.

Long regarded as a reputable brand in the audio space, it’s little surprise that Sennheiser has a new set of headphones out soon. What is surprising is the fact it’s squeezing many features from its $579 Momentum 4 headphones into a $299 product.

Packed into the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones are 37mm drivers, hybrid active noise cancellation, and a battery life of up to 50 hours. On this latter point, the well-known audio brand lets you get five hours of charge from just 10 minutes plugged in.

Sennheiser claims that its latest set of headphones rival that of its wired counterparts, thanks to its wide range of codec support. This includes support for aptX HD, AAC, and SBC, which take advantage of the device’s Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Of course, good-quality audio doesn’t count for much if the headphones aren’t comfortable to wear. This is where Sennheiser makes big claims about the Accentum Wireless. Christian Ern, the company’s Principal Product Manager, places a strong emphasis on comfort.

“The sleek and understated look of Accentum Wireless is more than an extension of the latest generation Momentum family,” Ern said. “They are arguably our most comfortable all-purpose wireless headphones yet with their balanced feel and luxurious padding. Your ears can stay in the sweet spot for hours.”

In complete control

On the side of Sennheiser’s new headphones is a set of four buttons designed for ease of use. Or, if you want more precise control, you can use the Smart Control App on smartphones. Here, you can keep track of device connections, adjust EQ settings, and save presets for different types of media.

One of the best features of a good pair of wireless headphones is the ability to quickly toggle between connected devices. This is something the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless supports, letting you jump between Bluetooth devices. Whether it be for listening to music on your phone, to then joining a meeting on your computer, it’s a handy feature to have on a sub-$300 headset.

They also have two built-in microphones dedicated to making phone calls in addition to assisting the noise cancellation. It shouldn’t matter if you’re outside during a windy day, as there’s a mode just for cutting out wind distortion, helping your voice come through clearly.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless release date

Available to pre-order now, the latest headphones from Sennheiser carry a recommended retail price of $299.95. There are two colour options: black, and a white finish with sandstone accents. Although Sennheiser hasn’t specified a launch date, Amazon has a 12 October release date listed for the black model, and a 26 October date for the white version.

Given that the brand’s popular Momentum headphones retail for $579, it will be fascinating to hear what a nearly $300 difference sounds like. We’ll have a full review of the Accentum Wireless for you soon.

Read more headphones news on GadgetGuy

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.