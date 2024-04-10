Sennheiser Momentum Sport tracks workouts through your ears

Made for fitness enthusiasts, the newly launched Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds take biometric tracking to a whole new level, measuring heart rate and temperature levels through your ears.

As revealed at CES 2024 earlier in the year, the new fitness buds integrate tightly with the Polar ecosystem, known for its high-end workout insights. The result is plenty of training data and in-depth analytics to help guide your fitness journey.

Like the Momentum True Wireless 4, the Sport variant comes with a bunch of different ear fins and tips designed for a better fit. Even people with larger ears should be able to find a secure fit when exercising, according to Sennheiser.

Getting personal with your ears

Sennheiser and Polar’s collaboration is a pretty big deal, partly due to the fact it’s the first time a non-Polar device has access to the brand’s full tracking and analytics ecosystem. Data recorded by the earbuds then feeds into the Polar Flow platform, used to provide detailed feedback both during and after workouts.

You’re not restricted to Polar’s ecosystem, though. Anything recorded by the Momentum Sport earbuds can also sync with many of the major fitness platforms, like Apple Health, Garmin Connect, Strava, and Peloton.

Housed within Sennheiser’s sporty earbuds are a photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor, and a temperature sensor with a reported accuracy of +/- 0.3 degrees Celsius. Wrist-based heart rate sensors have improved drastically in recent years, and there are also heart rate-measuring armbands. Sennheiser claims that the inner ear is an ideal location for sensors due to the lack of light interference.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport audio details

Biometrics aside, the Sennheiser Momentum Sport is a pair of headphones first and foremost. Equipped with 10mm transducers, the earbuds adopt a semi-open design allowing you to hear your music clearly in addition to the surrounding environment.

Image: supplied.

Don’t need to hear what’s happening around you? You can toggle between various listening modes, including Transparency, Anti-wind, and Adaptive Noise Cancelling. Various taps and gestures control settings, meaning you don’t need a delicate touch when in the middle of a rigorous workout. Looking at the technical side of things, the earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, with support for aptX Adaptive, AAC, and SBC audio codecs.

As fitness buds, the Sennheiser Momentum Sport has an IP55 rating, so sweat is no problem. It does mean they’re not suitable for swimming, however. They should last a marathon though, with up to six hours of battery life. Combined with the included charging case, you can get up to 24 hours before needing to plug in. When it does come time to recharge, USB-C and Qi wireless charging are supported.

Out now in Australia, the Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds fetch a premium price of $529.95. There are three colours to choose from, including Polar Black, Burned Olive, and Metallic Graphite.

Read more headphones news on GadgetGuy