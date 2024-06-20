Shokz OpenFit Air promise more comfort for nearly $100 less

With two new sets of open-ear headphones, the OpenFit Air and the OpenSwim Pro, Shokz has added even more ways to listen to music while exercising.

Unlike many closed-ear headphones designed to block out as much noise as possible, open-ear models still let you take in your surroundings. It’s why open-ear and bone conduction headphones are suited to runners and anyone exercising outdoors, letting you keep an ear out for traffic.

The Shokz OpenFit Air is a more affordable version of the well-regarded original OpenFit model. It continues the brand’s foray into “DirectPitch” technology, which directs soundwaves into your ears without completely blocking out the world around you.

Aimed at outdoor exercisers, the Shokz OpenFit Air hook over your ears, encased in a soft silicon material, fitting snugly while you move. Although they’re nearly $100 cheaper than the non-Air model, the headphones don’t actually miss out on much.

Shokz made a few tweaks to comfort to help more people wear the Air, but they’re nearly identical to the more expensive pair. Both sets weigh just over 70 grams, support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and carry IP54 sweat resistance.

Battery life is the only noticeable sacrifice, albeit a slight one. The original OpenFit advertise up to seven hours of music playback, increasing to 28 hours thanks to its charging case. Meanwhile, the OpenFit Air drops slightly down to six hours for the buds, totalling 20 hours with the charging case.

OpenSwim Pro. Image: Shokz.

For swimmers, the OpenSwim Pro lives up to its name. They have an IP68 waterproof rating, are wearable as deep as two metres underwater, and the 32GB of storage enables music listening without a phone connection. Bone conduction tech is how the OpenSwim Pro works underwater, sending vibrations to your ears while leaving them open.

Shokz OpenFit Air and OpenSwim Pro price

Out now, the Shokz OpenFit Air costs $199 via the brand’s website and retailers including Amazon. You can choose from three different colours too: black, white, and pink.

The Shokz OpenSwim Pro comes to Australia on 5 July at a retail price of $299, with grey and red colour options.

We consider the original OpenFit to be among the best headphones in Australia, which bodes well for the new Air model.

