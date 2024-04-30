Overhauled Sonos app brings 100+ streaming platforms together

Sonos makes great speakers, there’s no question about that whatsoever. Both the recent Era 100 and Era 300 models are among the best Bluetooth speakers around, they’re that good. As for the companion app? Not so good. Thankfully, a new Sonos app is nearly here, completely redesigning the experience from the ground up.

Bringing together different streaming platforms is the main selling point here. Instead of clunkily tabbing through multiple menus, the new Sonos app puts everything front and centre on a fully customisable home screen. It’ll support more than 100 services, giving you quick access to the platforms you actually want.

It seems that Sonos’ engineers are also fed up with the disjointed approach to modern streaming services. Maxime Bouvat-Merlin, Chief Product Officer at Sonos, wants more humanity and fewer algorithms dictating the listening experience.

“Today’s streaming experience has become fragmented across multiple platforms due to varied content offerings, algorithmic curation, or simply the desire to not recreate playlists in multiple locations,” said Bouvat-Merlin. “As the only audio brand with an open platform offering extensive choice, Sonos makes it easy to control your system and curate your favourite sounds all in one place.”

“Our reimagined app delivers the industry’s most streamlined streaming experience by bringing a world of content and intuitive control to the Home screen.”

Heavy hitters like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music all feature heavily throughout the newly designed app. You’ll be able to see each subscribed service immediately and arrange them in your preferred order.

A preview of the app’s new home screen. You can also search between different platforms without leaving the app. Images: supplied.

Arguably the best feature, beyond the simplified access, is the ability to search between different platforms all in the one place. It means you can look up a song, podcast or audiobook without leaving the app.

When is the new Sonos app out?

Pencil in 7 May as the software’s launch date. Not only will the mobile app update then, but the new experience will also be available via web browsers. This will replace the existing desktop app, making it easier to access your audio libraries between devices.

Keep in mind that this platform works with S2 Sonos devices, referring to many of the current speakers on the market. Older S1 products aren’t supported.

Although some Sonos speakers, like the Move 2, support Bluetooth and AirPlay technologies, having a good consolidated platform might help households with devices on multiple different operating systems. If the new Sonos app is as good as it looks on paper, it’ll take its speakers to another level.

