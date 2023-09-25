Biggest PS5 sale yet sees up to $150 off the popular console

If you’ve been holding off on a PS5 waiting for a sale, now’s as good a time as any – Sony’s PlayStation 5 console is down to one of its lowest prices in Australia.

As part of a new local promotion, the disc-based PS5 model is on sale for less than $684.99 across many major retailers. Down from $799.95, the promo price is live now until 8 October 2023.

Despite global supply chain issues plaguing the console’s launch in November 2020, it’s gone on to be a best-seller, having moved more than 40 million units worldwide. Although the PS5 initially retailed for $749 before a $50 price increase, the current sale is still incredibly strong.

PS5 sale sees big savings of up to $150

As always, it’s good to shop around for the best price. Even though $684.99 is the official promo, retailers like EB Games, JB Hi-Fi and Amazon have taken the ball and run with it. At the time of writing, you can grab a PS5 on sale for as cheap as $649 from Target – a significant saving of $150.

Previous PS5 sales have typically involved a bundle, like the God of War Ragnarok promotion last year. It’s not as often that we see deep discounts on the standalone console, so it’s worth taking the plunge if you’ve been waiting for a decent discount.

Now several years into the current console generation, the PS5 has plenty of games worth playing. Many of them featured heavily throughout The Game Awards 2022 in addition to our personal favourites of last year. This year has seen the likes of Final Fantasy XVI garner attention, and next month sees the highly anticipated launch of Spider-Man 2.

If you want to take the PS5 experience to the next level, you can check out our reviews of the pro-level DualSense Edge controller and the PSVR 2 headset. It’s also worth adding an extra SSD so you have plenty of storage for your games.

And remember: the current sale is live now until 8 October 2023, so you can grab a current console just in time for Spider-Man 2‘s 20 October launch.

