One of the best gaming headsets of all time is at one of its cheapest prices during the Black Friday sales. I’m talking about the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, a headset that blows away most of the competition.

Both the wireless and wired versions are heavily discounted by a couple hundred bucks. These are premium-quality cans that normally retail for $735 and $565 respectively. Rivalling the price of Apple’s ritzy AirPods Max, it’s a lot of money to pay for a set of gaming headphones.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Black Friday prices

Until Monday, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless version is $499, with the wired model down to $389. Some retailers have even cheaper listings: Amazon has the wireless headset for $466.61, while you can grab the PC and PlayStation-compatible wired model for just $279 at Mwave.

According to our review of the wired model a little while ago, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is one of the best-sounding gaming headsets, with lots of customisation and a good microphone to boot.

The wireless version lets you connect to two audio sources simultaneously, so you can listen to music or make calls via your phone while playing games. It also ships with two batteries, the idea being that you keep one on charge and swap it as soon as the other gets low. Simple in theory, it’s one of those handy features that once you experience it, you don’t know how you went without for so long.

Other gaming headsets have come and gone since, but this one continues to stand out. Even though it still costs a few more coins than plenty of competitors, it’s absolutely worth it for the high level of quality.

