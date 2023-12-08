The Game Awards 2023 winners: Baldur’s Gate 3 wins big

The Game Awards 2023, the hugely popular ceremony often likened to the Oscars, has come and gone once again. Hosted by presenter and former video game journalist Geoff Keighley, the event recognises the best games from the year, encompassing various genres and technical categories.

Streamed live to the world on YouTube, Twitch, and just about every social media channel, and voted on by over 100 media representatives from around the world The Game Awards 2023 was hotly contested. All eyes were on which game would take home the coveted Game of the Year gong. Last year’s top award went to Elden Ring, a meticulously designed open-world action roleplaying game made by renowned Japanese developer From Software.

This year’s major award went to Baldur’s Gate 3, a sprawling Dungeons & Dragons-based RPG by Larian Studios. Survival-horror Alan Wake 2 from Remedy Entertainment joined Baldur’s Gate 3 in dominating the nominations, taking home three awards itself. Other notable nominees include Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros Wonder, two very different games that launched on the same day. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won Best Action/Adventure Game, while the Resident Evil 4 remake rounded out the Game of the Year contenders.

Locally, Australia doesn’t have much in the way of representation this year. Our hopes are pinned on Dredge, a spooky fishing game from New Zealand’s Black Salt Games. It’s nominated for both Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie.

Different from many industry shows, The Game Awards 2023 also showcases announcements for upcoming games. Its weird dissonance between commercialisation and attempting to be a prestigious event is something of a running gag among viewers. Regardless, it’s a big event that draws massive viewership each year.

The Game Awards 2023 nominees and winners

Best Family Game

For the best game appropriate for family play, irrespective of genre or platform.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Winner

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Innovation in Accessibility

Recognising software and/or hardware that is pushing the medium forward by adding features, technology and content to help games be played and enjoyed by an even wider audience.

Forza Motorsport – Winner

Diablo IV

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Best Performance

Awarded to an individual for voice-over acting, motion and/or performance capture.

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Narrative

For outstanding storytelling and narrative development in a game.

Alan Wake 2 – Winner

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Debut Indie Game

For the best debut game created by a new independent studio.

Cocoon – Winner

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Action Game

For the best game in the action genre focused primarily on combat.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – Winner

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Art Direction

For outstanding creative and/or technical achievement in artistic design and animation.

Alan Wake 2 – Winner

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best VR/AR Game

For the best game experience playable in virtual or augmented reality, irrespective of platform.

Resident Evil Village VR Mode – Winner

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Synapse

Best Mobile Game

For the best game playable on a mobile device.

Honkai: Star Rail – Winner

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best Audio Design

Recognising the best in-game audio and sound design.

Hi-Fi Rush – Winner

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Games for Impact

For a thought-provoking game with a pro-social meaning or message.

Tchia – Winner

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Independent Game

For outstanding creative and technical achievement in a game made outside the traditional publisher system.

Sea of Stars – Winner

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Viewfinder

Best Score and Music

For outstanding music, inclusive of score, original song and/or licensed soundtrack.

Final Fantasy XVI – Winner

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Community Support

Recognising a game for outstanding community support, transparency and responsiveness, inclusive of social media activity and game updates/patches.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best Fighting Game

For the best game designed primarily around head-to-head combat.

Street Fighter 6 – Winner

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Most Anticipated Game

Recognising an announced game that has demonstrably illustrated potential to push the gaming medium forward.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Winner

Hades II

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Best Ongoing Game

Awarded to a game for outstanding development of ongoing content that evolves the player experience over time.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Winner

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Adaptation

Recognising outstanding creative work that faithfully and authentically adapts a video game to another entertainment medium.

The Last of Us – Winner

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Best Action/Adventure Game

For the best action/adventure game, combining combat with traversal and puzzle solving.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Winner

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best RPG

For the best game designed with rich player character customisation and progression, including massively multiplayer experiences.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Best game focused on real-time or turn-based simulation or strategy gameplay, irrespective of platform.

Pikmin 4 – Winner

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Best Sports/Racing

For the best traditional and non-traditional sports and racing game.

Forza Motorsport – Winner

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

For outstanding online multiplayer gameplay and design, including co-op and massively multiplayer experiences, irrespective of game genre or platform.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Player’s Choice Award

Best game as voted on by the public.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

Cyberpunk 2077

Genshin Impact

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Awarded for outstanding creative vision and innovation in game direction and design.

Alan Wake 2 – Winner

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year

Recognising a game that delivers the absolute best experience across all creative and technical fields.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

