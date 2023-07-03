Award-winning Tineco Floor One S7 Pro wet-dry vac cleans itself

Made for cleaning up both wet and dry messes around the home, the Tineco Floor One S7 Pro vacuum cleaner has arrived in Australia.

Wet-dry vacuums are an increasingly popular cleaning gadget, as it means you don’t have to use two separate devices for tidying. An interesting feature of Tineco’s latest vac is the self-cleaning system that makes it easier to maintain over time.

Another feather in the cap of the Tineco Floor One S7 Pro is that it won a Red Dot Design Award, given to products that showcase strong design elements. The vacuum received praise for its self-cleaning technology, energy efficiency, ergonomics and large 3.6-inch LED display.

Tineco Floor One S7 Pro cleans your floors and itself

Using a multi-step process, Tineco’s latest wet-dry vacuum tackles dirt and stains to comprehensively clean floors. To do this, it wets the attached brush roll, which rotates at 450 revolutions per minute to thoroughly scrub surfaces. An in-built mechanism then squeezes the dirty water out of the roll, which is then vacuumed up.

The S7 Pro can automatically adjust settings based on what you’re cleaning.

To save on manual cleaning, the S7 Pro smartly cleans itself when on its charging dock. Here, it deeply cleans the roller and dries it to prevent mould and bacteria buildup. With a 4000mAh battery, the vacuum lasts up to 40 minutes on a single charge, although you’ll need to wait a while in between washes, due to its charging time of up to five hours.

When cleaning, the S7 Pro uses Tineco’s iLoop Smart Sensor to automatically adjust the required amount of water and suction power. To make it easier to use, the vacuum has self-propulsion technology that detects which way its motorised wheels are going. This should make it easier to push and pull for users who struggle with vacuuming.

The Tineco Floor One S7 Pro is out now in Australia at Godfreys for a price of $1,299. You can check out more details and specifications on Tineco’s website. It adds to an increasingly competitive market where devices like the Dyson Submarine and LG CordZero vie for your cleaning budget.

