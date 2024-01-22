TopSpin 2K25 brings back the long-dormant tennis series

As the on-court action of the Australian Open heats up, 2K Games has announced TopSpin 2K25, a new game in the long-dormant tennis franchise.

A brief teaser trailer shared on YouTube gave a quick glimpse at the smooth lifelike gameplay of the upcoming sports sim, although details were scant. The game’s official website revealed that Hangar 13, a 2K Games-owned studio, is behind the new tennis title.

Hangar 13 is mainly known for its work on the Mafia series, but company restructuring and layoffs resulted in the studio taking on the TopSpin reboot. 2K Games is one of the major publishers of sports games, including NBA, WWE, and PGA series. Its NBA2K series emulates basketball brilliantly, albeit heavy-handed in its monetisation techniques.

TopSpin 2K25 a long time coming

You have to go as far back as 2011 for the most recent instalment of the beloved tennis video game series. Back then, it was Top Spin 4 on the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Wii – one heck of a throwback.

Since then, it’s been a dry patch of high-quality tennis games. Australia’s own Big Ant Studios developed the AO Tennis series, although it didn’t catch on to the same extent commercially or critically. AO Tennis 2, featuring Ash Barty as the cover athlete, launched in early 2020, but Big Ant has since focused on making AFL and cricket video games.

There’s the hope that with the backing of a big publisher like 2K Games, TopSpin 2K25 will succeed where others have fallen. Considering that Take-Two Interactive, 2K’s parent company, announced revenue of roughly US$1.3 billion in its most recent quarterly update, you’d hope they’ve thrown a few dollars towards development.

On a personal note, I hope TopSpin 2K25 harkens back to the excellent game soundtracks of old. I still remember listening to Daft Punk’s “Da Funk” on loop while playing Top Spin 4. For now, there’s no confirmed release date for the upcoming game, only “coming soon”.

Read more gaming news on GadgetGuy