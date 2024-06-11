4 games from Ubisoft Forward 2024 I’m most excited about

It’s been a jam-packed few days of video game announcements, with the Summer Games Fest filling the void left by E3. At the Ubisoft Forward 2024 event, big franchises like Star Wars, Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia, and Avatar stood out among a big slate of upcoming titles.

Much of the Ubisoft Forward 2024 presentation revolved around showing off previously not-seen gameplay, while there was time for updates to existing games too. Here are some of the biggest talking points from Ubisoft’s showcase.

Star Wars Outlaws makes the galaxy feel big

Star Wars Outlaws sees lightsabers take a backseat to blasters and subterfuge in this game set between episodes V and VI. Ubisoft’s latest glimpse showed off new gameplay following protagonist Kay Vess’ voyage to the well-known locale of Mos Eisley.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Outlaws, especially due to its status as an open world Star Wars game. Throughout the game, you’ll battle Stormtroopers, meet with the galaxy’s seediest bounty hunters, and take down TIE Fighters in spacefaring dogfights.

It’s out soon too, hitting shelves on 30 August.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is both brutal and beautiful

After a teaser trailer last month, Ubisoft dropped a gameplay reveal video for Assassin’s Creed Shadows at the Forward 2024 event. As the first Japan-set main entry in the long-running franchise, Shadows is another game plenty of people are excited about.

Ubisoft’s gameplay overview showed a mix of exploration, combat, and stealth encounters, sharing the spotlight between Naoe and Yasuke, the game’s playable characters.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is another one we don’t need to wait long for, arriving on 15 November this year.

The Crew Motorfest DLC has Hot Pursuit vibes

The Crew Motorfest was a surprise packet of 2023, providing a fun and vibrant racer in an idyllic Hawaii setting. Now it’s getting even more content to enjoy, including a new island plus more cars and events to race in.

Fresh DLC coming to the game this year has a distinct cops and robbers feel to it. Titled “Chase Squad”, it conjures Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit vibes with adrenaline-pumping car chases, which looks like a lot of fun.

Plenty of Prince of Persia love

After years of not much Prince of Persia love, the dam wall has well and truly broken. Ubisoft teased its upcoming Prince of Persia the Sands of Time remake with a short video. However, it’s still a while away, with 2026 the expected launch window.

In the meantime, The Lost Crown – an excellent entry from earlier in the year – is getting story DLC in September. Plus, a free update dropped today called “Divine Trials”, along with more combat and platforming challenges to take on. Considering how good the game is, any excuse to jump back in is welcome.

Rounding out the Prince of Persia news was an announced update for The Rogue Prince of Persia, a roguelite spin-off currently in early access on Steam.

It’s great to see Prince of Persia back in the limelight. Fingers crossed Sam Fisher’s time in the sun isn’t far away…

Read more gaming news on GadgetGuy