Ultimate Ears Everboom is a smaller and cheaper pool speaker

Fancy a dip in the pool? So does the Everboom, Ultimate Ears’ latest waterproof party speaker.

It adds to the brand’s existing range of fun-named portable speakers, like the Epicboom and Wonderboom. Like the Epicboom, the Everboom is a 360-degree portable speaker equipped with an IP67 rating. In other words, it’s both waterproof and dustproof, and can float in water. Ultimate Ears also claims that its newest speaker is drop-proof, albeit only from one metre.

On paper, it looks similar to the Epicboom. So, what’s different? Its size, for starters. The Everboom weighs less than a kilo, compared to the Epic’s nearly 2kg mass. There’s also the matter of battery life; the Everboom lasts up to 20 hours versus the Epicboom’s 17 hours.

With portability comes a slight volume sacrifice, though. It doesn’t get the larger speaker’s 120mm woofer, so don’t expect quite as much bass. Almost everything else comes supported, like 55m Bluetooth wireless range, NFC pairing, and simultaneous connectivity with other compatible Ultimate Ears speakers.

“Our users have dynamic lives that require a soundtrack as adaptable and resilient as their various activities,” said Jonah Staw, general manager of Ultimate Ears. “Everboom is our answer to their call for a portable speaker that marries robustness with superior sound quality. It’s meant to be a core part of their explorations.”

A booming speaker refresh

Along with the Everboom, Ultimate Ears also dropped updated versions of the Boom, Wonderboom, and Megaboom speakers. Doing away with Micro USB connections, the new models get USB-C connectors in addition to reworked designs.

On the outside, the speakers gain new colour options made from a greater percentage of recycled materials.

Image: Ultimate Ears.

Underneath the flashy colours, the Boom 4 and Wonderboom 4 both benefit from improved bass radiators. As a result, Ultimate Ears claims the speakers produce a bigger sound.

Rounding out the changes is an update to the UE | Boom app. All speakers compatible with the app can now function as megaphones. By tapping the Megaphone button in the app, you can speak into your phone to project your voice through connected speakers.

Ultimate Ears Everboom price and release date

Available to pre-order now ready to ship in late July, the Everboom costs $349.95, making it $50 cheaper than last year’s Epicboom. It comes in Charcoal Black, Azure Blue, Raspberry Red, and Enchanting Lilac colours.

Here’s how the price compares to the updated Ultimate Ears range:

Everboom: $349.95

Wonderboom 4 (Active Black, Cobalt Blue, Raspberry Red, Enchanting Lilac): $149.95

Boom 4 (Active Black, Cobalt Blue, Raspberry Red, Enchanting Lilac): $229.95

Megaboom 4 (Active Black, Cobalt Blue, Hyper Pink, Joyous Bright): $349.95

