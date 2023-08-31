Good things come in small packages, which certainly rings true with the BenQ GV31 Portable Projector, letting you enjoy your favourite entertainment from practically anywhere. Thanks to BenQ, one lucky GadgetGuy reader can win one of the new pint-sized projectors!

Valued at $999, the BenQ GV31 gives you a 1080p big screen experience wherever you go. Got a blank wall? With this projector, you’ve instantly got your own home cinema. From just seven feet away, the projector beams up an 80-inch image, with less than three metres of space required to enjoy a massive 100-inch picture.

Or, if you enjoy winding down with your favourite shows while in bed, the BenQ GV31 lens rotates upwards, casting the image to the ceiling. No more craning your neck in bed to view an awkwardly placed TV, just lay down, relax, and enjoy a more comfortable viewing angle!

What else does the BenQ GV31 portable projector do?

An upgraded version of the GV30, the GV31 model comes with a higher resolution, the newer Android TV 12 operating system, and it also functions as a wireless speaker. There’s also native Netflix integration, access to Google Play apps, plus built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay support to make casting content from other devices super easy.

Once upon a time, it was a hassle to correctly focus home projectors and get the right keystone settings. You could spend ages trying to manually get a sharp, correctly-proportioned image, and then still not be happy with the results. With the BenQ GV31, it’s all handled for you. Automatic keystone and smart autofocus features let you set the mini projector up in just seconds.

More than just a projector, you can even use the GV31 to charge other devices. Along with its USB-A, HDMI and headphone ports, there’s also a USB-C port that supports power delivery. This means you can charge compatible mobile phones if outdoors, read media from a USB device, and even display content from a Nintendo Switch while charging the console. With a 5800mAh battery size, another improvement over its predecessor, you can enjoy up to three hours of video playtime before needing to charge the projector. As a wireless speaker, the GV31 supports up to five hours of uninterrupted music via the integrated 2.1-channel system with three speakers.

It’s this novel combination of features that makes the BenQ GV31 a truly all-in-one media hub for your living room, bedroom, outdoors – anywhere!

Win a BenQ GV31 projector

We’ve got one projector to give away, and all you need to do to be in the running is follow the instructions below. Make sure to read all about BenQ’s latest projector to help answer some questions. Plus, enter in as many ways as you can to increase your chances of winning.

This is an exciting prize for anyone who loves watching TV shows and movies, playing games, and listening to music wherever, whenever the time arises. Good luck!

Entries close Thursday 28th September 2023.

