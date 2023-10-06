Trendy, quick and convenient, electric scooters are a fun way to move through the world. Whether you’re looking to spice up your daily commute or wanting an exciting weekend adventure companion, you’re in luck. Thanks to Segway Ninebot, we have a fantastic electric scooter prize pack valued at $1,896 to give away to one worthy winner.

Included in the prize pack is the new Segway Ninebot KickScooter MAX G2, plus a helmet, phone holder, and password lock to keep you and your new scooter safe. Part of the brand’s latest Australian range, the MAX G2 reaches speeds of 25km/h, gives you up to 70km on a single charge and can handle more than just smooth roads, as it’s built to navigate gravel and slippery surfaces alike.

It also has plenty of great safety features, including built-in indicators, an anti-skid Traction Control System, and a double suspension system to help you smoothly traverse uneven terrain. With a MAX G2, you can kiss goodbye to boring commutes.

How to win your own Segway Ninebot electric scooter

To enter the competition and give yourself a chance of winning a Segway Ninebot KickScooter MAX G2, tell us in 25 words or less how an electric scooter would improve your commute or what awesome adventure you’d take your electric scooter on.

The person who submits the best entry, as chosen by Segway Online, will win this exciting prize pack and be the envy of everyone else. Here’s the full breakdown of what’s included:

Segway Ninebot KickScooter MAX G2 valued at $1,699

Segway Ninebot Helmet valued at $99

Segway Ninebot Phone Holder valued at $49

Electric Scooter Password Lock valued at $49

Before you enter, make sure to check your state’s electric scooter laws so you know where you can and can’t ride. Private property use is fair game, but each state has different rules about where you can ride in public. Regardless of where you can ride, you won’t want to miss out on having an electric scooter of your own.

This competition is live now until 2nd November 2023, so get thinking about all the fun you’d have with an electric scooter of your own and get your entries in soon. And if you want to check out the full range available now, check out the Segway Ninebot website.

Good luck!