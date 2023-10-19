WIN the Ultimate LG Big Screen TV Bundle

Get ready for an extraordinary TV experience. GadgetGuy and LG Electronics are offering a massive home theatre upgrade, with the chance for you to win an LG 75” QNED75 4K Smart TV and SH7Q soundbar.

Enjoy vibrant, true-to-life colours with the LG QNED75, powered by Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies. You can say goodbye to washed-out visuals too – this TV immerses you in vibrant, crystal-clear images that will make your favourite content pop.

Equipped with Dimming Pro and Ultra Contrast, the QNED75 reveals every detail in what you watch, from the darkest shadows to the brightest highlights. Powerful deep-learning algorithms using the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 help improve contrast ratio and enhance brightness for images with captivating depth and precision.

In addition to producing a great-looking image, the QNED75 has plenty of smarts to boot. Easily access TV shows, movies and more thanks to the rich library of popular apps included with webOS 23, like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more. You can also use the ThinQ app to effortlessly control the TV just by using your smartphone.

You won’t just see the difference, you’ll hear and feel it too with the LG SH7Q soundbar. A powerful 800W 5.1 channel speaker setup, the SH7Q supports DTS Virtual:X, bringing an immersive cinema-like experience to your living room.

Enter the ultimate LG TV giveaway

Together, the QNED75 and SH7Q normally retail for a combined $3,294, but you can win them both just by entering our competition. Follow the prompts below for the chance to elevate your home entertainment experience.

Make sure you get your entries in soon, as the competition only runs until Thursday 16 November 2023. To learn more about the LG range of TVs and soundbars, you can read our review of the LG QNED81 and visit the LG website.

Your future of entertainment awaits – enter today!