Win a Moto G84 5G phone packed with power

Motorola saved one of its best for last with the Moto G84 5G phone. Capping off 10 years of the brand’s iconic G family, the G84 brings premium power at an affordable price. Thanks to Motorola, GadgetGuy has one to give away to a lucky winner!

Sporting a 6.5-inch 2400 x 1080 pOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, it’s great for streaming, scrolling, gaming – you name it. On the inside, the Moto G84 5G wields a whopping 12GB of RAM, which is an astounding amount of power for a sub-$400 phone.

With a generous 5000mAh battery, this phone will get you through the day with ease. When you do need to recharge, it supports fast 30W charging so you’re not out of action for long.

Arguably just as important as a phone’s ability to make calls is its photography chops. The Moto G84 5G impresses with a 50MP main camera supported by Optical Image Stabilisation. It helps to steady photos, great for handheld snaps, creating clearer and more detailed results.

Supporting the main sensor is an 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide lens made for capturing stunning landscapes and group photos with friends. The 16MP selfie camera makes documenting life’s fun moments a breeze. Clever features like Auto Smile Capture and Audio Zoom also help you get the best photos and videos.

The G84 is also a stunner to look at. Available in Midnight Blue, Viva Magenta, and a JB Hi-Fi-exclusive Marshmallow Blue, its bold aesthetic stands out from the crowd. Aside from its looks, the phone has an IP54 water-repellent rating made for the modern lifestyle.

