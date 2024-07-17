New Everyday Mobile long-expiry SIM plans launch this September

Woolworths’ Everyday Mobile phone plans are getting a shake-up, with its long-expiry plans changing this September.

The 180-day and 365-day plans are no longer available to buy online or in Woolworths stores ahead of the yet-to-be-revealed new plans.

“We’re making some changes to our Everyday Mobile Long Expiry plans, with some new plans set to be launched on 4 September,” a Woolworths spokesperson told GadgetGuy.

“From 4 September, the $100, $170 and $220 Long Expiry plans will no longer be available for sale or recharge.”

Screenshot: Chris Button.

These plans included 60GB, 125GB, and 200GB of data respectively alongside unlimited local calls and messages via Telstra’s 4G network. Visiting the Everyday Mobile website directs customers to instead purchase a 30-day SIM plan starting at $25 for 22GB of data.

Customers currently on one of the affected Everyday Mobile plans can keep the same price and data allocation, as long as they automatically renew before 4 September 2024.

“Existing customers can continue to recharge on it if they set up auto-recharge. If they do not auto-recharge, the plans will no longer be available and they will need to choose a new plan to recharge on.”

Routinely featured among the cheapest SIM plans in Australia, Everyday Mobile also provides customers with a 10% discount once a month when shopping at Woolworths.

Although Woolworths has not yet confirmed details of the new long-expiry Everyday Mobile plans, more 5G support is on the way. After 3 September 2024, the $35 prepaid plan will include 5G connectivity, with download speed capped at 100Mbps. It’ll also drop its 42GB allocation down to 40GB.

While Woolworths prepares to launch its new long-expiry plans, here are the current cheapest SIM plans with a 365-day recharge cycle:

Read more telco news on GadgetGuy

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.