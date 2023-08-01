You can get the Moto E13 for just $99 for a limited time

Not everyone needs an all-powerful, all-encompassing phone. For some, all you need is something that reliably makes phone calls and keeps you in touch with the outside world. The Moto E13 is that phone.

Announced and launched earlier in the year, the Moto E13 is an entry-level handset that runs on Android 13 (Go Edition). It does away with many of the bells-and-whistles and raw power seen in other phones, like Motorola’s Edge series, enabling an affordable $149 price tag.

Now, the E13 is available at even more retailers, meaning you can pick up the brand’s newest budget phone for as little as $99. For buyers on a budget, it’s a viable option worth considering.

Moto E13 offers big size at a small price

Optus currently has the Moto E13 for $50 off, bringing it down to $99 until 26 September 2023. With a 6.5-inch display, that’s plenty of screen real estate for a low cost. Granted, its resolution is only 1600 x 720 and the refresh rate sits at 60Hz, but that’s to be expected at the budget level. Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery, so you’ll easily get through a day without needing to recharge.

Another nifty feature Motorola revealed earlier in the year comes in the form of expanded Indigenous language support, specifically including te reo Māori as an option. Motorola partnered with UNESCO to help digitise endangered languages, which adds accessibility for people using these dialects, while doubling as a bit of social good from the company.

As for where you can now grab a Moto E13, here are some of your options:

Motorola has full specification details on its website if you’re keen to crunch the numbers more closely. For power users who want to take lots of photos and use power-intensive apps, you might want to look at something like the Motorola Edge 40, which has more grunt and durability. However, the Moto E13 looks to fit the bill as someone’s first phone that takes care of the essentials, or older users who want a handset that lasts the day as a calling and texting device.

Read more phone news on GadgetGuy