Aspera Nitro 2 brings NFC contactless payments to a $179 phone

NFC technology is the latest big feature to make its way down to affordable smartphones, with the $179 Aspera Nitro 2 being the latest phone to adopt the handy tech.

It comes hot off the heels of the recent Motorola announcement that also brought similar features to an entry-level price. Near-field communication (NFC) enables contactless payments, essentially turning your phone into a digital wallet. Plus, you can quickly share images and contact details between NFC-enabled phones.

Alongside the short-range wireless feature, the Aspera Nitro 2 takes the form of a 6.6-inch phone with an HD+ display, USB-C charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a decent 5,000mAh battery capacity. Complementing the NFC functionality, the new phone also includes a fingerprint sensor and face recognition.

On the inside is a Unisoc SC9863A chip, supported by 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. When storage is available, you can also get an extra 3GB of virtual memory for a performance boost as needed. As for cameras, the Nitro 2 has a 13MP main rear shooter, plus an 8MP selfie lens.

Aspera also positions its latest handset as an affordable option for anyone needing to upgrade to a 4G device before the 3G shutdown in Australia. At this price, there’s no 5G support, which is to be expected.

Aspera Nitro 2 price and release date in Australia

Out now in Big W stores across Australia, the Aspera Nitro 2 costs $179, with two available colours: Pearl and Black. More retailers, including Mobileciti and Australia Post, will stock the phone in the near future.

On the software front, Aspera’s newest phone ships with Android 13 Go Edition. We’ve asked to find out about ongoing software updates and will update this article once we learn more.

Adding a bit of extra value to the overall package, for $179, you get more than just a phone. Included in the box is a 10W wall charger and a USB-C cable, a set of earphones, and a slim protective case. Combined with its sleek design, the Nitro 2 looks to offer value for money, with convenience high on the list.

