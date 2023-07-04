Cheapest SIM plans – July 2023

Are you looking for the best value or cheapest SIM plans? GadgetGuy has done the searching for you. If you don’t understand a SIM-only mobile plan, look at this previous article, A guide to SIM-only Mobile.
Gadget Guy plans to publish each month what we believe to be the best value mobile plans to be had without bundling a handset. This is about saving you money, and unlike other websites, we receive no money for recommending plans.
You will need to add a new SIM each time you change your service provider. The table below’s prices include that new SIM and should also include free shipping to your address.
Irrespective of which services provider you go with, the actual phone calls and data will be carried on one of three carrier networks Optus, Telstra or Vodafone. What will be different is the coverage you receive. Each service provider/carrier does not necessarily have the same coverage. For, E.g. A service provider who uses Telstra as a carrier may not get 100% of Telstra coverage even though they use the Telstra network. Check the service providers’ coverage maps before signing up.
Phone number portability
The SIM changeover process takes about 10 minutes of your time. You will receive instructions to visit a website, provide your details, prove your identity (online) and then insert your new SIM. Note you will have a choice to migrate your existing mobile number or choose a new one. About 15 minutes later, you should be up and running. However, the documentation will indicate it may take up to 24 hours and be affected by working hours.
One last tip is if you purchase a 12-month SIM plan with a fixed data rate, don’t panic about running out of data because if you do, just buy a new SIM with the best deal that suits you at that time. These days, plans are about data, and almost all offer unlimited talk and text. Thus pay attention to the cost per GB column.
The Table below is best viewed on a large screen and may require scrolling. Some plans may have changed since publication.
We only include plans we believe offer value over a 6-month plus period. We do not include plans that make a loss leader (big discount) offer only for the first one to three months.
Best Value or Cheapest SIM Plans for your mobile
All Plans include Unlimited calls and text within Australia
|Company – July 23
|Data included
|Period
|Cost/ month
|Cost/GB
|Cost
|5G
|International calls
|other
|expires
|Coles (Optus)
|85GB/yr
|12mths
|$ 8.25
|$ 1.16
|$ 99.00
|N
|Unlimited 15 countries
|Instore or online
|11-Jul
|Amaysim (Optus)
|60GB/yr
|12mths
|$ 8.25
|$ 1.65
|$ 99.00
|N
|None
|28-Aug
|Vodafone
|150GB/yr
|12mths
|$ 12.50
|$ 1.00
|$150.00
|Y
|None
|woolworths
|11-Jul
|Coles (Optus)
|200GB/yr
|12mths
|$ 14.08
|$ 0.85
|$169.00
|N
|Unlimited 15 countries
|Instore or online
|11-Jul
|Amaysim (Optus)
|200GB/yr
|12mths
|$ 14.92
|$ 0.90
|$179.00
|N
|unlimited 28 countries
|28-Aug
|Kogan (Vodafone)
|200GB/yr
|12mths
|$ 15.00
|$ 0.90
|$ 180.00
|N
|None
|cashrewards
|Boost (Telstra)
|170GB/yr
|12 mths
|$ 19.17
|$ 1.21
|$ 230.00
|Y
|unlimited 20 destinations
|cashrewards
|Lebra (Vodafone)
|425GB/yr
|360 days
|$ 16.58
|$ 0.47
|$ 199.00
|N
|unlimited 50 countries
|31-Jul
|Woolworths (Telstra)
|200GB/yr
|12 mths
|$ 18.33
|$ 1.10
|$ 220.00
|N
|None
|10% off grocery shop/mth
|Kogan (Vodafone)
|500GB/yr
|12mths
|$ 25.00
|$ 0.60
|$ 300.00
|N
|None
|Boost (Telstra)
|365GB/yr
|12 mths
|$ 30.42
|$ 1.00
|$ 365.00
|Y
|unlimited
|cashrewards
|ALDI (Telstra)
|528GB
|12mth 2 users
|$ 45.00
|$ 1.02
|$ 540.00
|N
|unlimited 20 destinations
|2 sims to share data
|Southern Phone (Optus)
|30GB
|1 mth
|$ 20.00
|$ 0.67
|$ 20.00
|N
|None
|cashrewards
|31-Jul
|Felix (Vodafone)
|unlimited
|1mth
|$ 35.00
|low
|$ 35.00
|N
|None
|<20Mbps speed, 50% off 3 mths
|Amaysim (Optus)
|10GB/7 days
|7 days
|$ 44.00
|$ 1.00
|$ 10.00
|N
|42 countries
|short term 7 day plan
|Lebra (Vodafone)
|200GB/yr
|180 days
|$ 21.67
|$ 0.65
|$ 130.00
|N
|50 countries
|31-Jul
|Circles Life (Optus)
|5GB/mth
|6mths then $10
|$5.00
|$ 1.00
|$ 5.00
|N
|extra $5 unlimited
|cashrewards
|e.tel (Optus)
|7Gb/mth
|6mths then $15
|$ 8.99
|$ 1.28
|$ 8.99
|N
|20min 70 countries
|Circles Life (Optus)
|31GB/mth
|6mths then $25
|$11.00
|$ 0.35
|$ 11.00
|N
|extra $5 unlimited
|cashrewards
|TPG (Vodafone)
|25GB/mth
|6mths then $25
|$ 12.50
|$ 0.50
|$ 12.50
|N
|None
|Internode (Vodafone)
|16GB/mth
|6mths then $25
|$ 12.50
|$ 0.78
|$ 12.50
|N
|None
|iinet (Vodafone)
|40GB/mth
|6mths then $30
|$ 15.00
|$ 0.38
|$ 15.00
|N
|None
|bonus 80Gb if bundle with NBN
|Kogan (Vodafone)
|40GB/mth
|1mth
|$ 25.00
|$ 0.63
|$ 25.00
|N
|None
|Circles Life (Optus)
|51GB/mth
|6mths then $35
|$26.00
|$ 0.51
|$ 26.00
|N
|extra $5 unlimited
|cashrewards
|Circles Life (Optus)
|50GB/mth
|12 mths
|$30.00
|$ 0.60
|$ 30.00
|N
|extra $5 unlimited
|Optus
|100GB/mth
|12mths
|$ 39.00
|$ 0.39
|$ 39.00
|Y
|None
|Students only
|27-Sep
|Belong (Telstra)
|100GB/mth
|1mth
|$ 35.00
|$ 0.35
|$ 35.00
|Y
|None
|No calls or SMS
27 Comments
What about Exetel? On the Optus network, less than $10/month with 2 gig data.
A staff writer does the monthly comparison and I will pass that on for consideration.
Still no Exetel in the list, maybe the staff writer is still searching LOL
But there are so many better offers around so it’s clear to me that you guys cherry pick just some not the best also I can see too many premium plans there!
My mum is on Amaysim, I downgraded her $20 plan and guess now they moved her to their $14 8Gb plan and unlimited calls and text, not bad right?
From our researcher: These plans are not competitive compared to the ones that we list. Their cheapest/best value plans:
Spintel $12.95 a month for 5GB https://www.spintel.net.au/home-mobile/4G-plans
Exetel $16 a month for 3+1GB https://www.exetel.com.au/mobilephone
Telstra $300 yr $25/mth 16.7GB/mth
I only list those plans that have the best value based on a range of data usage a month.
Exetel have changed over to telstra
Very surprised that you don’t mention Spintel in your survey of Telcos. They have been around for 25 years and are reliable and cheap
A staff writer does the monthly comparison and I will pass that on for consideration.
what about telstra prepaid?
Telstra pre-paid (now its only option) are among the more expensive plans. Will pass this to the researcher.
What about the Aldi $99 Super Pack? While it does not have a lot of Data, it is relatively cheap, working out at $8.25 a month for unlimited national calls and texts.
I will pass this on to the researcher. Thanks
When I click on the supposed Catch 85GB for $89 offer it comes up with a 60GB plan for $120.
I will pass this on to the researcher
I’m with Circles.Life and I pay exactly $28 per month for 100GB data + all the usual calls and texts.
This is enough to run my iPhone and iPad with no further expense.
Hard to beat!
I pay $30 per month 55GB data with Amaysim.
Sorry, but not very well researched article. Mate communication not even in the list amongst many more.
Sorry you feel that way. This list is what we feel are top SIM plans however we haven’t included every SIM plan.
My experience with Mate was disastrous.. I got a part refund, they created a nightmare with my phones.
My wife and I are in our late 60’s/early 70’s and our phone needs are very basic. Boost gives us 8Gig a month with unlimited calls and text and access to the Telstra network.
The $200 that we paid for 12 months is perfect.
We used to pay $90 a month for that service with Telstra so we are well ahead
it would be good for future reports if you include whether or not the mobile plan has access to 5g.
at present 5G is only offered by the mobile operators themselves, however, this will change this year.
additional column in table would be very useful
Great feedback, will try to have this added for the next update.
Still no update after one year while providers started talking about 6G!
And what is that stupid plan in the list “only for women”???
Hi Antony, not sure what you mean, we update the SIM-plan table every month. Not aware of a plan in our list that’s only for women?
Amaysim 4GB data and unlimited calls $6 first charge then $12 2GB ongoing renewal.
Was Vaya considered?
After threatening to leave Vodafone they now give me for $10 a month unlimited Australian calls and 3 Gb data.
Trade off is not wonderful coverage.