Cheapest SIM plans – July 2023

Are you looking for the best value or cheapest SIM plans? GadgetGuy has done the searching for you. If you don’t understand a SIM-only mobile plan, look at this previous article, A guide to SIM-only Mobile.

Gadget Guy plans to publish each month what we believe to be the best value mobile plans to be had without bundling a handset. This is about saving you money, and unlike other websites, we receive no money for recommending plans.

You will need to add a new SIM each time you change your service provider. The table below’s prices include that new SIM and should also include free shipping to your address.

Irrespective of which services provider you go with, the actual phone calls and data will be carried on one of three carrier networks Optus, Telstra or Vodafone. What will be different is the coverage you receive. Each service provider/carrier does not necessarily have the same coverage. For, E.g. A service provider who uses Telstra as a carrier may not get 100% of Telstra coverage even though they use the Telstra network. Check the service providers’ coverage maps before signing up.

Phone number portability

The SIM changeover process takes about 10 minutes of your time. You will receive instructions to visit a website, provide your details, prove your identity (online) and then insert your new SIM. Note you will have a choice to migrate your existing mobile number or choose a new one. About 15 minutes later, you should be up and running. However, the documentation will indicate it may take up to 24 hours and be affected by working hours.

One last tip is if you purchase a 12-month SIM plan with a fixed data rate, don’t panic about running out of data because if you do, just buy a new SIM with the best deal that suits you at that time. These days, plans are about data, and almost all offer unlimited talk and text. Thus pay attention to the cost per GB column.

The Table below is best viewed on a large screen and may require scrolling. Some plans may have changed since publication.

We only include plans we believe offer value over a 6-month plus period. We do not include plans that make a loss leader (big discount) offer only for the first one to three months.

Best Value or Cheapest SIM Plans for your mobile

All Plans include Unlimited calls and text within Australia

