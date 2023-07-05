Cheapest NBN plans – July 2023

Are you looking for the best value or cheapest NBN plans? GadgetGuy has done the searching for you.
Each month, we’ll list what we believe to be the best value NBN plans to help you save money. Unlike other websites and services, we receive no payment for recommending plans.
What you need to know
If you want broadband internet in Australia, your main and most reliable choice is via the National Broadband Network (NBN). Although the NBN provides the internet backbone, it does not sell plans directly to the public. Instead, telecommunication vendors package up retail and business plans, which include different features and levels of customer support.
NBN availability
The NBN is available to all Australians, but the way you access the NBN may be different. This might include a fixed cable into your home, wireless access vis an antenna on your roof or a satellite dish. To see what technology is available to you, start by visiting the NBN getting connected page. After entering your address, you will be shown the technology available at your address. You will also see which providers or NBN retailers sell access in your area. In Sydney alone, we were presented with 123 different retailers.
Speed and reliability
It is important to understand that the speed and reliability of your NBN plan can differ by retailer. Each buys internet capacity from the NBN. This capacity is then shared with a certain amount of the retailers’ customers. This means that a retailer may have faster speeds in one suburb versus another based on how many customers are accessing the overall capacity. It’s always good to ask your neighbours who they are with and their experience with a particular NBN retailer.
For those customers looking for an NBN alternative, we suggest the following GadgetGuy guides: How does 5G fixed-wireless stack up as an NBN alternative and Caravanner’s guide to connecting to the internet anywhere.
Having good internet speed is more than just a fast broadband connection. For more, be sure to check out GadgetGuy’s guide to How do I improve my internet for more information.
Which NBN plan?
When evaluating an NBN plan, consider the following criteria:
- Data Limits – Is there a monthly download limit of data, or is the plan unlimited?
- Download Speed – Best measure at its busiest in megabytes per second (Mbps) typical evening speed. Is it enough to watch Netflix? (Netflix requires 10-25Mbps depending on resolution quality.) Larger households with members using the internet simultaneously will require higher download speeds
- Cost – How much do you pay each month, and is there a connection fee?
- Contract – Are you locking yourself to a retailer for a period, or is it month to month?
- Telephone – Is a fixed line telephone service bundled into the plan?
- Customer service – What hours are supported, and is it an Australian-located call centre?
- Upload speed – This will be important if you upload a lot of information to the internet
As a point of comparison, we have included some NBN alternatives. These are internet services provided via the mobile phone network providers and require no cable connection other than power and mobile coverage.
Changing providers
If you wish to change internet providers, the process involves signing up with the new retailer in-store or online. You may receive a new Wi-Fi router, and you may have to return your old router to your previous retailer. The retailer-provided router is generally low quality but provides a fixed-line telephone connection if selected.
Your retailer might offer you an email address. Still, we recommend using a non-telco-specific email address such as Gmail or Hotmail, allowing you to easily change NBN retailers.
The NBN changeover process can take less than an hour, but depending on the location and NBN technology, it could take a few days. To take advantage of introductory offers, you could swap your provider every 6 months.
Suppose you do not wish to leave your existing provider. In that case, you may be able to negotiate a better rate by comparing it to cheaper offerings.
Best NBN Plans – July 2023
The Table below is best viewed on a large screen and may require horizontal scrolling.
Some plans may have changed since publication, and most plans offer a fixed line at an additional charge. As more people choose not to have a landline, we decided not to focus on this.
GadgetGuy does its best to research the best deals but may miss a lower price. Please let us know if you find a better deal. We receive no incentives or payments for listing retailers.
|Company – July 23
|Data Limits
|Evening Speed
|Contract Period
|Landline included
|Cost
|Promo period
|Cost after promo period
|other
|Flip
|unlimited
|12Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 34.00
|6 months
|$ 44.90
|exetel
|unlimited
|12Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 43.99
|6 months
|$ 54.99
|dodo
|unlimited
|15Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 55.00
|NA
|$ 55.00
|Aussie Broadband
|unlimited
|11 Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 59.00
|NA
|$ 59.00
|TPG
|unlimited
|12Mbps
|month
|Yes
|$ 64.99
|NA
|$ 64.99
|Flip
|unlimited
|25Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 44.00
|6 months
|$ 54.90
|spintel
|unlimited
|20Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 44.00
|6 months
|$ 49.95
|Tangerine
|unlimited
|25Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 44.90
|6 months
|$ 59.90
|cash rewards
|Kogan
|unlimitde
|25Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 53.90
|3 months
|$ 63.90
|exetel
|unlimited
|25Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 53.99
|6 months
|$ 64.99
|superloop
|unlimited
|22Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 59.00
|6 months
|$ 65.00
|dodo
|unlimited
|25Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 65.00
|NA
|$ 65.00
|1st mth $10
|Vodafone
|unlimited
|25Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 65.00
|Vodafone mobile
|$ 80.00
|TPG
|unlimited
|25Mbps
|month
|Yes
|$ 69.99
|NA
|$ 69.99
|Aussie Broadband
|unlimited
|25Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 69.00
|NA
|$ 69.00
|exetel
|unlimited
|50Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 53.99
|6 months
|$ 74.99
|Flip
|unlimited
|50Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 54.00
|6 months
|$ 64.90
|spintel
|unlimited
|50Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 54.00
|6 months
|$ 64.95
|Tangerine
|unlimited
|50Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 54.90
|6 months
|$ 69.90
|cash rewards
|Kogan
|unlimitde
|50Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 58.90
|3 months
|$ 68.90
|superloop
|unlimited
|48Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 59.00
|6 months
|$ 75.00
|5 boost days
|dodo
|unlimited
|50Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 60.00
|6 months
|$ 75.00
|Vodafone
|unlimited
|50Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 70.00
|Vodafone mobile
|$ 85.00
|Optus
|unlimited
|50Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 79.00
|6 months
|$ 79.00
|cash rewards
|TPG
|unlimited
|50Mbps
|month
|Yes
|$ 74.99
|NA
|$ 79.99
|Aussie Broadband
|500GB
|50Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 79.00
|NA
|$ 79.00
|iinet
|unlimited
|50Mbps
|month
|Yes
|$ 79.99
|NA
|$ 79.99
|fetch box offer
|Telstra
|unlimited
|50Mbps
|month
|Yes
|$ 90.00
|6 months
|$ 95.00
|12mths Kayo
|Tangerine
|unlimited
|92Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 62.90
|6 months
|$ 89.90
|cash rewards
|Kogan
|unlimitde
|100Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 68.90
|3 months
|$ 78.90
|exetel
|unlimited
|100Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 68.99
|6 months
|$ 84.99
|Flip
|unlimited
|100Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 69.00
|6 months
|$ 79.90
|spintel
|unlimited
|100Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 69.00
|6 months
|$ 79.95
|superloop
|unlimited
|95Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 69.00
|6 months
|$ 85.00
|5 boost days
|dodo
|unlimited
|90Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 79.99
|6 months
|$ 89.99
|TPG
|unlimited
|90Mbs
|month
|Yes
|$ 79.99
|6 months
|$ 99.99
|Vodafone
|unlimited
|90Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 85.00
|Vodafone mobile
|$ 100.00
|Optus
|unlimited
|100Mbs
|month
|No
|$ 89.00
|6 months
|$ 99.00
|Telstra
|unlimited
|100Mbs
|month
|Yes
|$ 100.00
|6 Months
|$ 110.00
|12mths Kayo
|NBN alternatives
|Vodafone 4G
|unlimited
|20Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 50.00
|Vodafone mobile
|$ 60.00
|1 month free
|TPG 4G
|unlimited
|16Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 54.99
|$ 54.99
|1 month free
|Optus 5G
|unlimited
|45Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 69.00
|$ 69.00
|1 month free
|Vodafone 5G
|unlimited
|100Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 65.00
|Vodafone mobile
|$ 70.00
|1 month free
|Telstra 5G
|1TB
|378Mbps
|month
|No
|$ 85.00
|$ 85.00
|1 month free
Click here to find out GadgetGuys’ cheapest pre-paid SIM plans
7 Comments
Really liked this post! thanks, iv also liked your facebook page 🙂
It’s very awkward to read the right-hand side of wide tables like this. The advertisement on the right gets in the way, and the horizontal scroll bar is at the very bottom (which adds annoyance of additional unnecessary vertical scrolling backwards and forwards, since there are lots of rows in the table). You should come up with a more user-friendly page design.
Hi Tony, thanks for letting us know. We’re having a little trouble displaying our pages on tablet right now. We’re in the process of fixing this. The table should side-scroll even if not all of it is shown, however, we’ll look into your specific problem. Thanks so much for visiting our site and we’ll endeavor to fix things up for you!
Hi Valens, love the monthly updates. The same thing is happening to me, and I am using a 4k monitor. I think you misread Tony’s post, he didn’t mention Tablets.
Hi and thanks for your kind words too! OK understood that the issue isn’t just on a tablet – we are looking for a better way of displaying the information – at the very least putting a scroll bar at the top of the table as well.
Hi All, we’ve updated the table so it should be easier to read now and doesn’t require side scrolling. Thanks!
No matter what page I’m viewing, the right hand Trending Now column aways leaps to the left when I begin scrolling down and covers the article.
[I’m on a MacBook Air]