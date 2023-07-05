Cheapest NBN plans – July 2023

Are you looking for the best value or cheapest NBN plans? GadgetGuy has done the searching for you.

Each month, we’ll list what we believe to be the best value NBN plans to help you save money. Unlike other websites and services, we receive no payment for recommending plans.

What you need to know

If you want broadband internet in Australia, your main and most reliable choice is via the National Broadband Network (NBN). Although the NBN provides the internet backbone, it does not sell plans directly to the public. Instead, telecommunication vendors package up retail and business plans, which include different features and levels of customer support.

NBN availability

The NBN is available to all Australians, but the way you access the NBN may be different. This might include a fixed cable into your home, wireless access vis an antenna on your roof or a satellite dish. To see what technology is available to you, start by visiting the NBN getting connected page. After entering your address, you will be shown the technology available at your address. You will also see which providers or NBN retailers sell access in your area. In Sydney alone, we were presented with 123 different retailers.

Speed and reliability

It is important to understand that the speed and reliability of your NBN plan can differ by retailer. Each buys internet capacity from the NBN. This capacity is then shared with a certain amount of the retailers’ customers. This means that a retailer may have faster speeds in one suburb versus another based on how many customers are accessing the overall capacity. It’s always good to ask your neighbours who they are with and their experience with a particular NBN retailer.

For those customers looking for an NBN alternative, we suggest the following GadgetGuy guides: How does 5G fixed-wireless stack up as an NBN alternative and Caravanner’s guide to connecting to the internet anywhere.

Having good internet speed is more than just a fast broadband connection. For more, be sure to check out GadgetGuy’s guide to How do I improve my internet for more information.

Which NBN plan?

When evaluating an NBN plan, consider the following criteria:

Data Limits – Is there a monthly download limit of data, or is the plan unlimited?

– Is there a monthly download limit of data, or is the plan unlimited? Download Speed – Best measure at its busiest in megabytes per second (Mbps) typical evening speed. Is it enough to watch Netflix? (Netflix requires 10-25Mbps depending on resolution quality.) Larger households with members using the internet simultaneously will require higher download speeds

– Best measure at its busiest in megabytes per second (Mbps) typical evening speed. Is it enough to watch Netflix? (Netflix requires 10-25Mbps depending on resolution quality.) Larger households with members using the internet simultaneously will require higher download speeds Cost – How much do you pay each month, and is there a connection fee?

– How much do you pay each month, and is there a connection fee? Contract – Are you locking yourself to a retailer for a period, or is it month to month?

– Are you locking yourself to a retailer for a period, or is it month to month? Telephone – Is a fixed line telephone service bundled into the plan?

– Is a fixed line telephone service bundled into the plan? Customer service – What hours are supported, and is it an Australian-located call centre?

– What hours are supported, and is it an Australian-located call centre? Upload speed – This will be important if you upload a lot of information to the internet

As a point of comparison, we have included some NBN alternatives. These are internet services provided via the mobile phone network providers and require no cable connection other than power and mobile coverage.

Changing providers

If you wish to change internet providers, the process involves signing up with the new retailer in-store or online. You may receive a new Wi-Fi router, and you may have to return your old router to your previous retailer. The retailer-provided router is generally low quality but provides a fixed-line telephone connection if selected.

Your retailer might offer you an email address. Still, we recommend using a non-telco-specific email address such as Gmail or Hotmail, allowing you to easily change NBN retailers.

The NBN changeover process can take less than an hour, but depending on the location and NBN technology, it could take a few days. To take advantage of introductory offers, you could swap your provider every 6 months.

Suppose you do not wish to leave your existing provider. In that case, you may be able to negotiate a better rate by comparing it to cheaper offerings.

Best NBN Plans – July 2023

The Table below is best viewed on a large screen and may require horizontal scrolling.

Some plans may have changed since publication, and most plans offer a fixed line at an additional charge. As more people choose not to have a landline, we decided not to focus on this.

GadgetGuy does its best to research the best deals but may miss a lower price. Please let us know if you find a better deal. We receive no incentives or payments for listing retailers.

Click here to find out GadgetGuys’ cheapest pre-paid SIM plans