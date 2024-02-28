High-speed internet is more of a necessity than a luxury these days. Fortunately, fast internet doesn’t have to mean breaking your budget. Over the next month, Dodo has some great NBN deals, offering you up to $150 off, including its speedy 245Mbps tier.

Live now until 26 March 2024, you can save on your monthly internet costs with the telco’s introductory offer. For the first six months, the Superfast NBN plan from Dodo is down to $85 a month – a $25 monthly discount. Over six months, that’s a tidy $150 saving. This 245Mbps tier is a good option for busy households that regularly stream 4K video on multiple devices and still want to download large files.

Compared to the cheapest NBN plans, it’s a little bit more than offerings from Spintel and Exetel, although Dodo advertises higher speeds during peak times. Dodo could also be an alternative to Tangerine, the telco recently hit by a cyber attack that resulted in customer information leaking.

More Dodo NBN deals

Dodo also stands out with the current cheapest NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans, both of which are well suited to 4K streaming and remote working. Its NBN 50 plan is down to $59 per month for the first six months, while the NBN 100 plan is only $64. That’s a $21 monthly saving on both tiers, totalling $126 off over the six months.

Here’s how the Dodo NBN 50 deal compares to other providers:

And here’s how its NBN 100 plan stacks up:

Due to the nature of limited-time promotions and introductory discounts, it’s always worth shopping around for the best NBN deals and cheapest SIM plans. For now, the Dodo NBN deals provide a well-priced option across a range of speed tiers, making them worth a look.

Find more deals on GadgetGuy

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.