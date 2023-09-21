Sponsored BenQ

With so many people using smart devices, it’s easier than ever to enjoy media anytime, anywhere. So what if you want to watch something on the big screen? This is where the BenQ GV31 portable projector shines. We recently went hands-on with the pint-sized device to see just how versatile it is.

With just a small device that fits into a backpack, you can enjoy a massive 100-inch picture from just three metres away from a projection surface. You’re not just confined to projecting onto a wall, either, because the BenQ GV31 uses its compact stand to swivel upwards, transforming unused ceiling space into an instant cinema.

If you’re worried about constantly moving the projector around and needing to spend ages getting a sharply focused image, fear not. The BenQ GV31 comes with autofocus and auto keystone features, so you can enjoy a crisp, well-proportioned picture without any hassle.

Streaming your favourite shows is effortlessly easy, too. In addition to an in-built Android dongle with access to pre-loaded apps like Netflix, you can also smoothly cast content from other devices via Chromecast and AirPlay. Doubling as a portable speaker, the BenQ GV31 also includes Bluetooth connectivity so you can also cast music to the device.

A good battery life accompanies the GV31, an important factor considering the projector is wireless. With a 5800mAh capacity – a 1000mAh upgrade over the GV30 – you can enjoy up to three hours of video playtime before needing to plug the projector in.

BenQ GV31 portable projector price

Available for $999 from the BenQ website and tech retailers, the GV31 offers an easy and versatile way of watching movies and playing games on a big screen. If you’re looking for a bigger, more permanent fixture to take your gaming to the next level, there’s also the BenQ X3000i projector.

You can also win a GV31 by entering our competition, which is open until 28 September 2023.