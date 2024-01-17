DJI Mini Pro 4 review: a great pocket-sized drone for beginners

Many people like the idea of having a drone and taking photos from all sorts of angles that were previously inaccessible. However, especially among new drone users, there is an understandable fear around the learning curve. Common questions asked range from how difficult will it be to fly, and will I crash it? Devices like the DJI Mini Pro 4 allay these worries through a range of smart features.

This is exactly the scenario I had with my wife recently, further amplified by the fact she would be flying the drone over water. We tested the DJI Mini Pro 4 and assessed how beginner-friendly this drone is.

DJI Mini Pro 4 review

Why do people buy drones?

Picture this: Capturing epic aerial shots from mountain peaks, gliding through forests bathed in sunlight, or filming city skylines aglow at sunset—all with a drone smaller than your lunchbox. That’s the magic of the DJI Mini 4 Pro, a drone that redefines possibilities in a compact package.

The key driver for the consumer drone is, of course, photography. However, innovative people have used them to launch fishing lines or deliver beer. Before you get one yourself, make sure you learn everything you need to know before buying a drone.

You can’t fly drones anywhere you want, after all. There are laws and regulations you need to follow, particularly around commercial aircraft flight paths.

A feature-packed drone

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is an ultralight foldable drone with omnidirectional obstacle avoidance. It has up to 45 minutes of flight and 4K video.

Don’t let its size fool you. This little dynamo packs a serious punch when it comes to video quality. Its 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture lens deliver crisp, vibrant 4K video at up to 100fps, HDR, and 48MP photos, capturing every detail and motion with stunning clarity. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner passionate about exploration, the Mini 4 Pro elevates your footage to new heights with silky smooth motion.

A quick overview of the Mini 4 Pro has features that make flying a breeze and push your creativity to the limit.

Obstacle Avoidance in All Directions: Fly with confidence, knowing your drone can expertly navigate around obstacles, keeping your shots smooth and your drone safe.

ActiveShots 360°: This intelligent tracking mode follows your subject like a devoted sidekick, capturing every move with cinematic precision.

Waypoint Flight: allows you to pre-program waypoints so your drone will automatically fly back to its starting point, avoiding obstacles.

Cruise Control: An autopilot feature to help with long-distance flights.

Advanced Return to Home: By hitting a button, the drone will automatically return to where it took off from.

QuickTransfer: Share your masterpieces in seconds with lightning-fast wireless transfer speeds of up to 30MB/s.

There are so many features for advanced users, but this is a beginner’s review; more details can be found on the DJI website. Note some features cannot be legally used in Australia, like the 20km range and the DJI goggles, as Australian law requires you to keep your drone in sight at all times.

DJI Mini Pro 4 specifications

Speed Accent and decent up to 5 metres/second Horizontal up to 16 m/sec. Max wind speed resistance 10.7M/s (38km/hr) Flight time Up to 45 minutes Dimensions 148x94x64mm folded Price (RRP) From $1199 Website DJI Weight 249 grams Warranty 1 year

How is the Mini 4 Pro a drone for beginners?

Don’t get me wrong, the Mini 4 Pro is a very advanced drone, and those smarts are exactly why this drone is for beginners. Two key features set it apart, making it an easy drone to fly and almost automate your video capture.

Overcoming obstacles:

Gone are the days of anxiety-inducing flights. The Mini 4 Pro’s suite of sensors scans the surroundings for obstacles, keeping your drone safe and your shots worry-free. Explore narrow gorges, weave through bush trails, or film surfers riding waves with the confidence of an experienced pilot, knowing that it will not crash. Take-off and landing are also automated.

Your personal aerial camera crew:

ActiveShot 360° is a game-changer, whether mountain biking, running on the beach, or simply wanting to capture yourself in action. Select your subject, and the Mini 4 Pro will automatically follow, capturing every move with cinematic flair.

Drone automatically tracking a subject.

The Mini 4 Pro is a traveller’s dream of being small enough to carry on your belt (almost in your pocket) or a small backpack. The 4 Pro’s weight of under 249 grams also lets you fly this drone in some places where other larger drones are not allowed.

Using the Mini Pro 4

The DJI Mini Pro 4 comes in a few different bundles. We tested the Fly More Plus bundle with the DJI RC2 remote. The Fly More bundle has a larger battery, meaning the drone will exceed 249 grams but stay in the air for up to 45 minutes per battery. The RC2 remote has its own screen, which adds to the price but means you no longer need to use your mobile phone as the screen is attached to the controls.

During the setup procedure on the remote control, you can connect to the internet, which allows you to download any software updates, which in my case added some extra features, as well as downloading the latest no-fly database, which means your drone will not fly in places the drone is not allowed to fly.

I handed the controls to my wife who had never flown a drone before for launch. The Pro 4 will launch itself simply by pressing and holding the take-off button. This will take the drone to a height of 1.2 metres. From here, the joysticks allow you to gain altitude, move forward, back, left, and right, and rotate the drone in any direction. You have the mobility of a helicopter, and with the camera positioned on the nose of the drone, you obviously see in whatever way the drone is pointing. Two additional thumb wheels controlled by your index fingers allow you to pan the camera up and down and zoom. Without this pan function, the camera would always be pointing horizontally forward.

Press and hold the icon to take off.

Unlike very early or low-cost drones, if you do not touch the joysticks, the drone will stay in exactly the same position, even compensating for wind. This, combined with a stabilised camera, makes an amazing camera platform.

Once in the air, it’s not the flying that is difficult, but how you get the shots you need. There are many tools to make this easy but do not expect to just use these features without learning how to use them. We found the inbuilt tutorials great (you require Wi-Fi availability) and the many explanation videos on YouTube. A text-based Beginner’s Guide to DJI Mini 4 Pro is also available from DJI. The DJI app logs your flights, and just like flying an aircraft, we anticipate it will take us quite a few more hours until we become proficient flyers/photographers.

Speaking of photography, the Mini 4 Pro allows the camera lens to be remotely rotated to change from landscape to portrait mode. You will use portrait mode if you want to record photos or videos for social media.

The video included in this review was edited using the free LightCut software suggested in the DJI instructions. The software is loaded onto your smartphone, enabling a direct connection with the drone for fast downloads. Using each editing function for the first time prompts help you understand the functionality. Once you master editing, however, you will want to progress to dedicated software on your PC with a larger screen.

LightCut editing software.

If you are still concerned about your drone and having an accident, DJI offers an insurance plan from $119, which must be purchased when the product is brand new and offers low-cost replacement. Spare propellers are in your original purchase, and an optional propeller guard can be added.

With easy-to-use controls and smart features, my wife can now fly the drone by herself, even over water.

Who is the DJI Mini Pro 4 for?

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is a remarkable engineering feat, packing power and potential into a remarkably portable package. It’s a drone that doesn’t just capture moments—it elevates them. Whether you’re a globetrotter, a social media storyteller, or someone who yearns to see the world from above, the Mini 4 Pro is your invitation to breathtaking aerial adventures. Embrace the mini-revolution and take flight with a drone that lets you paint the sky with your imagination.

