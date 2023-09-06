Known for its fast networking technology, Netgear’s latest announcement comes in the form of an upgrade to its Nighthawk M6 Pro mobile hotspot router. In addition to fast 5G mmWave connectivity, it now has Wi-Fi 6E, a faster wireless protocol for connecting all your devices.

This new $1,299 model is the MR6550 variant, different to the roughly $800 MR6500 version we reviewed last year. More than just your standard mobile hotspot, the Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro is for when you want to connect dozens of devices to a high-speed internet connection from anywhere you can get coverage using a nano SIM card.

New to the upgraded MR6550 model is the Wi-Fi 6E support. This includes access to the 6GHz band in addition to the standard 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands supported by older Wi-Fi technology. Aside from allowing for faster wireless speeds for 6E-compatible devices, the 6GHz band acts as a highway you can use to free up bandwidth when the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands get cluttered.

Another upgrade is for wired connections. In addition to Ethernet connectivity, the new M6 Pro supports up to 5Gbps via its USB-C port, which can also be used for device charging. Netgear claims that the hotspot can cover 90 square metres when running on its 5040mAh battery, and up to 186sqm when connected to mains power.

Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro connects you anywhere

It’s a powerful, pricey device – one that’s aimed at travellers who need fast internet across many devices. Up to 32 devices, to be precise, just like the previous M6 Pro.

Small in stature, the M6 Pro fits neatly into any bag you’re carrying.

“These days we have the freedom to work from just about anywhere, opening up new opportunities for mobile and remote lifestyles and getting us closer to how and where we want to live,” David Henry, president & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at Netgear, said. “The M6 Pro is the perfect product for every aspect of your online life whether you’re on a jobsite, a business trip or vacation.”

With the Nighthawk moniker, Netgear’s M6 Pro mobile hotspot router could just as easily refer to a neon-drenched synthwave cover band. It’s apt, then, that the label is used on a device designed to keep you connected anywhere, even on long drives on a lonely road.

Netgear’s Nighthawk M6 Pro (MR6550) is out now via the company’s website.

