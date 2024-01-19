Netgear Nighthawk RS700S Wi-Fi 7 router review: warp speeds

8

Remember the days of buffering videos, agonising download times, and pleading with the Wi-Fi gods for a decent signal? You could not get reliable speeds in your house without a wired ethernet connection. With the Netgear Nighthawk RS700S Wi-Fi 7 router, those bygone days are officially obliterated. This powerhouse router isn’t just about speed; it’s about redefining what’s possible in your home network, warping the fabric of internet connectivity as we know it.

Netgear Nighthawk RS700S Wi-Fi 7 router review

What is Wi-Fi 7?

Imagine Wi-Fi like a highway for your data. The wider the lanes and the smoother the traffic flow, the faster your information travels. Wi-Fi 7 is basically the next-gen upgrade of that highway, promising a smoother, faster ride for all your connected devices.

To continue the analogy, Wi-Fi 7 is like going from a single-lane country road to a multi-lane freeway. Wi-Fi 7 boasts speeds up to 4.8 times faster than Wi-Fi 6 (the current standard), letting you download movies in seconds and stream ultra-high-resolution videos without buffering.

Image: Netgear.

Ever experienced that annoying lag in online games or video calls (known as latency)? Wi-Fi 7 slashes down on that wait time, making your interactions feel instantaneous. Imagine playing games with near-real-time responsiveness or having video conferences that feel like you’re in the same room.

Think of rush hour on that freeway or, in our case, all the kids come home from school – everyone’s vying for space, causing slowdowns. Wi-Fi 7 acts like a smart traffic cop, efficiently managing data flow across all your devices, even in crowded homes with multiple gadgets. No more dropped connections or fighting for bandwidth!

Wi-Fi 7 utilises the usual 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and the newer 6 GHz band adopted by Wi-Fi 6E. This is like adding extra lanes to the highway, providing more space for data to travel without interference.

Who needs Wi-Fi 7?

In addition to opening up more bandwidth for tech-heavy households, Wi-Fi 7 is seen as an important future-proofing technology. With the ever-growing number of smart devices and the rise of technologies like VR and AR, Wi-Fi 7 is built to handle the demands of tomorrow.

While Wi-Fi 7 devices are just starting to emerge, like the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it promises to revolutionise how we connect in our homes, making our online experiences smoother, faster, and more enjoyable.

We have been reviewing this product for a month, and just recently, Wi-Fi 7 officially became a standard.

We know a Wi-Fi 7 router will future-proof your home, but these speeds and other benefits are not necessary for most people. There are only a handful of client devices so far, and as the market expands, more products will become available, and prices will drop.

Today, if you work with 4K video or above, are a serious gamer, or have broadband speeds in the Gbps territory, then the Netgear Nighthawk RS7000 is for you.

Netgear Nighthawk RS700S features explained

The Netgear Nighthawk RS7000 supports up to 200 devices with 2.4x speed and half the latency of Wi-Fi 6.

Let’s cut to the chase: the Nighthawk RS700S boasts mind-blowing speeds. We’re talking multi-gigabit throughout your home, effortlessly handling bandwidth-hungry devices like 8K streaming, VR gaming, and simultaneous video conferencing. Download a hefty game in mere seconds, stream high-resolution movies without a stutter, and experience online gaming with lag that’s practically non-existent. It’s like having a fibre-optic cable running directly to every device in your house.

Image: supplied.

Although many of Australia’s fastest NBN plans don’t yet offer Wi-Fi 7-level speeds, the technology is about far more than just raw speed. In addition to Wi-Fi 7, the Nighthawk RS700S supports the following features:

4K QAM modulation: this refers to the process of converting data into Wi-Fi radio waves. 4K QAM fits in 20% more data than older technology, helping smooth out video connections and deliver better performance.

Larger 320MHz channels: enables more speed and reduces congestion.

Multi-link operation: This lets devices use both the 5GHz and 6GHz bands simultaneously, instead of one or the other. It keeps you connected if you move out of range of one band, and it’s handy if one band encounters congestion.

Mesh Compatibility: Live in a sprawling mansion or a cozy apartment? No problem. The Nighthawk RS700S plays nicely with other mesh systems, letting you extend your blazing-fast coverage to every corner of your abode.

Advanced Security: Worried about hackers and snoopers? The Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 has your back with the latest WPA3 security protocols and built-in anti-virus protection.

Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 RS7000 specifications

Speed Up to 19Gbps quoted. (Australia has limitations on 6Hhz bandwidth, which will result in slower speeds) Bands 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz Ports One 10Gbps Internet port

One 10Gbps Ethernet LAN port

Four 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit LAN ports

One USB 3.0 Type-A Dimensions 282 x 124 x 142mm (HxWxD) Price (RRP) From $1,499 Website Netgear Coverage Up to 325 square metres Warranty 2 year

Using the Netgear Nighthawk RS700S Wi-Fi 7 router

You receive the router, a power adapter, and an ethernet cable in the box. The router is high-quality, sleek, modern, and acceptable in most lounge rooms.

Image: Netgear.

To take advantage of the 6GHz frequencies and their speed advantage, the unit must be in the line of sight with a limit of about eight metres. Thus, hiding this router in a cupboard is not an option if you want its performance: any obstacle reduces bandwidth.

The unit setup is simple: once you download the Nighthawk App to your smartphone and follow the instructions. The 10Gbps ethernet port connecting to your NBN router will be underutilised as NBN retailers only offer up to 1Gbps for consumers. For internal connections within the home, four 1Gbps ethernet ports are available, and one 10Gbps port (ideal for a satellite mesh unit).

Everything works out of the box, but if you like to tinker and tweak, the Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 won’t disappoint. The web interface and mobile app offer granular control over your network settings, letting you fine-tune everything from channel selection to Quality of Service (QoS) prioritisation. Want to reserve the best bandwidth for your online gaming rig? Go for it. Need to limit screen time for the kids? Easy peasy. This router is your ultimate home network command centre.

For added security, the RS7000 comes with a year’s subscription to Netgear Armor. Beyond that, it will cost you $100/year. This security feature powered by BitDefender provides network and web protection to any connected device, including smartphones and TVs.

Nighthawk App.

Another add-on, which only comes with a 30-day trial, $100/yr, is smart parental control, which allows you to set time limits and schedules and block content and apps. You can restrict your children’s access to the internet and police when they use it.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room: price. The Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 is a premium router, and it comes with a premium price tag. But here’s the thing: if you’re a power user, a gamer, or someone who demands the best in-home connectivity, the investment is worth it. It’s like buying a high-performance sports car for your internet; you’ll pay a premium, but the experience is unlike anything else.

Who is the Netgear Nighthawk RS7000 for?

The Netgear Nighthawk RS700S isn’t just a router: it’s a statement. It’s a declaration that you refuse to settle for anything less than the absolute best in home networking. It’s a gateway to a future where buffering is a relic of the past, and lag is just a three-letter word you never have to utter again. If you’re serious about speed, performance, and future-proofing your home network, this Wi-Fi 7 Nighthawk is a champion. Just be prepared to pay like a champion, too.