New Nokia G42 phone is a beefier device you can repair at home

HMD Global has continued its trend of making phones you can fix yourself, announcing the Nokia G42 overnight.

It’s the more powerful follow-up to the G22 launched earlier this year, made in collaboration with global repair organisation iFixit. Notably, the new Nokia G42 ships with Android 13, supports 5G connectivity and wields the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor; all steps up from its G22 predecessor.

As reported earlier in the year based on research from MobileMuster, Australians produce an average of 25kg of e-waste every year. Enabling people to repair technology at home for cheaper than going to a specialty shop is intended to reduce wastage and encourage users to hold onto devices for longer.

Nokia G42 an upgrade in nearly every way

Available in an attractive So Purple finish, HMD Global’s latest phone also includes a slightly larger 6.56-inch 720 x 1612 resolution display that runs at 90Hz. Alongside its new processor is 6GB of RAM, more than the G22’s 4GB, so it should be faster and more powerful in every way.

Other improvements include Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and two microphones to support OZO 3D audio capture to complement the 50MP rear camera. Interestingly, the improved specs appear to come at a slight sustainability cost, with the Nokia G42 rear cover only made from 65% recycled plastic, as opposed to the G22’s 100% recycled plastic build. Speaking of the phone’s build, an IP52 rating means that it should weather the elements reasonably well as long as you don’t submerge it in water. A full list of specs is available via the product website.

As suggested by its self-repair status, longevity is the main focus of this phone. Once available, repair kits and replacement parts through iFixit – including batteries, screens, and charging ports – start at $42.99. You should get decent life out of the 5000mAh battery, which will last some people up to three days between charges. With 20W USB-C charging, HMD Global’s testing indicates that the phone’s battery will retain 80% of its capacity after 800 cycles. Supporting this is two years’ worth of OS updates and three years of monthly security updates.

Price and availability

Out in late July, the Nokia G42 costs $449, with an optional 100% recycled materials clear case available for $29. For repairs, a replacement charging port will cost $42.99, a new battery $49.99, and a display $89.99.

With its newest DIY repair phone, HMD Global continues its trend of walking the talk on sustainability. Companies that gatekeep repairs and parts make things more expensive for consumers, ultimately leading to more technology waste.

