Amazon Prime Day is nearly here: all the best tech deals

It’s nearly time for one of the biggest online retail events of the year: Amazon Prime Day. Across two big days, the sale is known for being one of the best times to grab a tech deal.

Some of the major brands participating this year include the likes of Bose, Ecovacs, Nintendo, and Samsung. Tech and video games are just a couple of the categories that feature prominently during Amazon Prime Day. As is always the case, many Amazon devices will go on sale, providing an opportunity to affordably bolster your smart home setup.

To help guide you through the chaos of the retail giant’s big sale, here’s everything you need to know before it starts. Some early sales are already live, which we’ll highlight and help you find a bargain.

Contents

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Around the world, Amazon holds a limited-time sale exclusively for its Prime members. During this time, products from both Amazon and third-party sellers see deep discounts rarely seen at any other time of the year. Comparatively, the Black Friday sales held in November are a similarly large-scale online event, albeit hosted by many different retailers.

To access the many sales active during Prime Day, you need to sign up as an Amazon Prime member. There’s a 30-day free trial available for new users, and it costs $9.99 per month thereafter. In addition to access to exclusive sales, the membership also grants you free delivery on eligible items, access to the Prime Video streaming service, and plenty of other perks.

When does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 takes place on Tuesday 11 July starting at 00:01 AM AEST and runs until 11:59 PM AEST on Wednesday 12 July. However, Australians benefit from overseas sales too. According to the official sale announcement, we can also access Prime Day deals from Germany, Japan, the UK and the US until 5:00 PM AEST on Thursday 13 July.

An important thing to remember is that even during Amazon Prime Day, there are many limited-time deals that pop up. Some products remain discounted throughout the entire event, while others are blink-and-you’ll-miss-it “Lightning deals”. This latter variety often includes popular big-ticket items like video game consoles and devices from major brands. It’s worth checking back regularly, as these offers usually only last for an hour or sell out in a matter of minutes.

To make the most of the sales, it’s worth downloading the official Amazon Shopping app (available on iOS and Android) to your phone. From here, you can add items to your wishlist ahead of time and receive notifications when they’re discounted.

Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals

Commonly the case with any major sale event, you can find early discounts on products before the actual start date. At the time of writing, you can see and purchase a range of early deals now, including devices from Ecovacs, Roborock, Sony, and Amazon.

Up to 51% off Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices + more

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Save up to $600 on select Ecovacs robot vacuums

Ecovacs regularly has sales across different retailers, so expect more devices to pop up during Amazon Prime Day.

Take 29% off this popular Roborock robot vacuum

Another popular robot vacuum brand, we also expect to see more Roborock devices discounted once the sale starts proper.

Roborock Q7 Max

Grab a discounted 4K Sony TV

We’ll update this article as Amazon Prime Day kicks into gear. Prices are correct at the time of writing, although it’s likely that stock and prices may change throughout the sale.

Find more deals on GadgetGuy

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.