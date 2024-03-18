Faster, stronger: weatherproof BLUETTI AC240

Sponsored BLUETTI

Get set for audacious adventures, with the weatherproof BLUETTI AC240 IP65 Portable Power Station. Available from 2 April, this latest innovation is a significant leap forward from its predecessor, the AC60, with increased power and faster charging. It’s designed to empower adventurers and emergency responders alike, enabling them to push boundaries regardless of the weather conditions.

IP65-rated protection against the elements

Ever been caught powerless in a downpour while exploring outdoors? With the AC240, weather worries can be a thing of the past. Engineered with IP65-rated protection, this powerhouse is virtually impervious to dust and resistant to low-pressure water jets from any angle. Employing patented tech and safeguards – including independent air ducts, sealed electronic compartments, special drainage, vacuum-coated fans, and double-layer protected ports – the AC240 helps ensure water stays out and your power stays on.

Whether you’re braving tough conditions on an overlanding adventure, sailing the open seas, or tackling a demanding job site, the weatherpoof BLUETTI AC240 is ready for whatever nature throws your way.

A comprehensive outdoor power solution

Made for the outdoors: Bluetti’s ultra-rugged water and dustproof AC240 power generator

Whether it is for outdoor comfort or survival challenges, power matters. The AC240 is your all-in-one power reserve, keeping you connected to the world even when exploring far from the grid. Weighing just 33kg and roughly the size of a standard microwave, it can fit perfectly in your boot and quietly accompanies you on any journey.

With an impressive 2400W output, which can be boosted to 3600W in powerlifting mode, the AC240 effortlessly fuels a host of devices, including fridges, window air conditioners, microwaves, heaters, and coffee makers. Its 1536Wh LFP battery can sustain a 566 litre fridge (1.2kWh/day) for at least one day.

Featuring 4 standard AC outlets, 1 car outlet, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, and 1 12V/30A RV port, the AC240 caters to diverse power needs. Ideal for motor home or boat owners, it seamlessly integrates into off-grid power systems for self-sustained adventures.

And with rapid 1.2-hour AC charging at 2200W (up to 2400W when connected to the B210 expansion battery), you’ll always stay ahead of the power curve. For extended trips, pair the AC240 with BLUETTI’s foldable solar panels for 1200W solar intake, recharging in two hours, ensuring a constant supply of clean power, no matter where your adventures take you.

Expandable power, uninterrupted backup

Foldable solar panels enable two hour recharging for constant supply of power from the AC240

Never worry about running out of power in the wild with the flexible AC240, which supports capacity expansion to give you extra juice for power-intensive scenarios anytime. One AC240 can accept up to four B210 packs (2150Wh each) for a total capacity of 10,136Wh. These packs can also function independently as water-resistant power banks with three DC outputs and charging options.

In addition, the AC240 system provides a simple and robust solution for uninterrupted power anywhere with its responsive UPS feature that quickly detects power outages and automatically switches to battery power in just 15 milliseconds, an industry-leading speed.

Built tough, powered smart

The AC240 is well-built to stand the test of weather and time. Utilising the safest and durable lithium iron phosphate battery, it can maintain 80% of its original capacity even after enduring 3500 charge cycles, equivalent to about 10 years of use. Enhanced by the advanced BLUETOPUS AI BMS, an AI-powered battery management system, the AC240 guarantees safe operation, optimal performance, and an extended lifespan.

Its app control support allows for better power management right from the palm of your hand. Additionally, backed by a six-year warranty, the AC240 provides you peace of mind for the long haul.

Availability and pricing

The weatherproof BLUETTI AC240 will be available for purchase on BLUETTI’s official website and Amazon store from 1pm on 2 April, with exclusive early bird pricing for standalone units and bundles with B210 expansion batteries. Its premium counterpart – the AC240P with a larger capacity of 1843Wh and expandability with B210P batteries – will also be available at that time.

