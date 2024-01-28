ASUS Zenbook DUO to shake up laptops with dual OLED screens

Sponsored ASUS

After years of experimentation, ASUS might have just found the most versatile laptop design ever with the new Zenbook DUO arriving in Australia soon.

Combining the convenient form factor of a clamshell laptop with the versatility of a tablet, the 2024 ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406) is the world’s first dual-screen 14-inch OLED laptop. Nestled in a portable package, it’s designed to be highly customisable and powerful to meet modern computing demands.

Underneath the attention-grabbing design is the brand-new Intel Core Ultra processor built to handle AI workloads. The Zenbook DUO is a revolutionary device made for content creators, multitaskers, and gamers alike.

Zenbook DUO design

ASUS has a strong history of pushing the boundaries of laptop technology. With the Zenbook Fold, the company thrust foldable display technology into the spotlight, hinting at what could soon be possible. Previous dual-screen laptops have also shown the benefits of having more screen space without sacrificing portability.

Now, the ASUS Zenbook DUO demonstrates a perfected formula, one that combines recent laptop innovations in one device. Instead of using one large foldable display, it has two 14-inch 120Hz 16:10 OLED touchscreen displays that can be configured to suit your exact needs. Plus, it only weighs 1.35kg.

Available in up to 3K resolution (2880 x 1800), both screens use ASUS’ Lumina OLED technology, regarded highly for its vibrancy and colour accuracy. Creative professionals need the best representation of their work: the 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut makes this possible, while supporting other formats, like sRGB, to suit every visual project. Importantly, the touchscreens support precise stylus input from peripherals like the ASUS Pen, which is ideal for digital artists.

Made for flexibility

Sure, having two displays is great, but it’s how you use them that counts. Joined by a 180-degree hinge, the screens combine to provide the equivalent of a huge 19.8-inch workspace. The detachable full-size Bluetooth ASUS ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad also give you full control, whether you want a traditional laptop experience or to fully embrace dual-screen flexibility.

Audio is just as important as having dazzling OLED displays, which is why the Zenbook DUO’s premium quality extends to its speakers. Certified by audio specialists Harman Kardon, the Dolby Atmos audio speakers pump out immersive spatial sound for a complete audiovisual experience.

Even with the Zenbook DUO’s 14.6mm-thin chassis and dual screens, it still has all the connectivity features you need. Keeping you connected at all times are Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A slot, an HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also has fast wireless technology under the hood, supporting both Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connections.

Durability and sustainability are another two important factors when choosing a laptop. The ASUS Zenbook DUO meets strict US MIL-STD-810H standards, meaning that it’s built to last, which is great for your wallet and the environment. The laptop uses 90% post-industrial-recycled magnesium-aluminium alloy in its construction, and the packaging uses 100% recyclable FSC Mix-certified paper.

Even the battery contributes towards the DUO’s sustainable design. Its redesigned 75Wh battery supports up to 20% more charging cycles than the previous iteration, according to internal testing.

More versatile

With the ASUS Zenbook DUO, your options go far beyond that of a regular laptop. Supported by the ScreenXpert software, you’re unshackled from preconceived ideas about what a laptop can and can’t do. Four distinct modes let you work, create, and play however suits you best.

In Dual Screen mode, the ZenBook DUO unfolds to provide 19.8 inches of total screen space. Thanks to its built-in kickstand, you can prop the laptop up and easily access both OLED displays while using the Bluetooth keyboard. Both screens can be used separately, and the App Switcher feature makes window management simple. Or, via the ViewMax feature, you can use both displays as one big screen to see everything at a glance.

Desktop mode sees you flip the displays vertically, functioning like the Dual Screen mode but in portrait view. This mode suits anyone who needs quick access to information that would normally require continually scrolling down a page – programmers, writers, and spreadsheet specialists in particular. In addition to displaying different programs on each screen, ViewMax also enables the big single-display experience.

For a more traditional experience, Laptop mode functions exactly like you’d expect. Simply place the included Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad on the lower screen and use the Zenbook DUO like a regular laptop. It’s also a convenient way of recharging the keyboard. Alternatively, you can use the lower display as a virtual keyboard if you don’t have the physical accessory nearby.

To make showing off your work as easy as possible, Sharing mode takes full advantage of the Zenbook DUO’s 180-degree hinge. This lets you lay the laptop completely flat, giving everyone around you a full view. Handily, the upper screen can also rotate content 180 degrees to save you from rotating the device back and forth.

More power

Beneath the Zenbook DUO’s displays is an impressive amount of power thanks to the latest technology from Intel. At its heart is the new AI-enabled Intel Core Ultra 9 H-series processor, with performance enhancements across the board. Alongside the high-powered CPU, the laptop includes up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

These new Intel processors usher in some of the biggest laptop improvements in recent history. For one, they house a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), designed to handle AI workloads – like background blur and noise cancellation in video calls – while reducing CPU and GPU strain, helping increase power efficiency. The integrated graphics are also greatly improved, with Intel Arc technology better at rendering visuals for both work and play.

Increased AI capabilities are becoming increasingly important as technology progresses. It sits at the core of the Windows Copilot experience, helping summarise masses of information and generating responses to your queries.

Equipped with the Zenbook DUO is the ASUS AiSense camera and AI Noise Cancellation, vital features for staying connected, no matter where you are. Aided by the NPU, the AiSense camera uses Windows Studio Effects to make you look your best during video calls, generating background blur and automatically framing you in the centre. ASUS 3DNR technology also reduces visual noise, producing a clearer image.

The audio noise cancellation works both ways, using AI to lower background noise for speakers and listeners. AI technology, alongside the NPU, helps power these features while prolonging the battery life, helping you get through the day without needing to recharge.

ASUS Zenbook DUO release date and price

Available to pre-order today via the ASUS eStore and JB Hi-Fi, the 2024 ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406) costs $3,999. You can also buy the laptop from local computer retailers starting on 14 February 2024.

With an eye to the future, the ASUS Zenbook DUO embodies many of the major technology trends up to this point. Its vibrant dual screens cleverly integrate smartphone design innovations while catering to those who need a powerful laptop. It promises to be the ultimate productivity and creativity machine.

Learn more about the Zenbook DUO via the ASUS website.