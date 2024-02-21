BLUETTI crowdfunds SwapSolar on Indiegogo

Sponsored BLUETTI

BLUETTI is crowdfunding its SwapSolar on Indiegogo, with a view to repeating the success of its AC500, which raised a record $12 million on the platform. First unveiled at CES 2024, the ecosystem SwapSolar includes the world’s first LFP-powered MultiCooler portable fridge and the AC180T hot-swappable battery power station. This groundbreaking duo offers an unprecedented blend of convenience and functionality for outdoor activities.

Meet BLUETTI SwapSolar: Two birds, one stone

BLUETTI’s SwapSolar provides power, cooling and ice-making for an enhanced outdoor experience

The SwapSolar is not just a product. It’s an answer to your outdoor power needs, ice-making desires, and long-distance travel cooling cravings – all in one. The AC180T battery helps ensure your independent outdoor power supply off the grid, while the MultiCooler’s three-in-one design provides excellent coolness and efficiency.

As BLUETTI’s spokesperson, James Ray, puts it, “We want users to savour the joy of outdoor life. SwapSolar is your ticket to 3-6 days of happy camping trip. Power up and keep your food fresh at once, it’s time to go wild with BLUETTI!”

BLUETTI MultiCooler’s triple threat

Ice, ice, baby: MultiCooler makes the cooling cubes in minutes

Imagine a fridge that does it all – ice making, refrigeration, and freezing – in one sleek design. The MultiCooler has a 40L capacity, enough to hold about 60 cans of soda. With a temperature range of -20℃ to 20℃, it caters to all your temperature whims. Its powerful compressor ensures rapid cooling from 30℃ to 0℃ in just 15 minutes! Plus, the built-in ice maker produces crystal-clear ice cubes in minutes, perfect for your fizzy drinks and cocktails.

Smart and portable design

Weighing approximately 25kg net, the MultiCooler is designed for easy lifting with side grooves. Got a full load? No problem. Use the wheels and drawbar for effortless transport. It’s even equipped with 45° tilt protection for rough terrain. Worried about stability in your car? The optional slider has you covered. And yes, it operates quietly at 30dB in refrigeration mode and 45dB in ice-making mode, ensuring a peaceful environment.

Easy control at your fingertips

A handy app app provides easy management of key features

In addition to an intuitive LCD touch screen and a few touch buttons for easy use, the MultiCooler supports Bluetooth connectivity. You can manage everything with the BLUETTI app, including monitoring temperatures in real-time and adjusting settings, such as ECO mode and Self-Clean mode.

Versatile charging for any situation

The MultiCooler can be charged via car battery, mains power and solar panels

The MultiCooler accepts four charging methods to keep your groceries at the right temperature. You can plug it directly into the wall or your car while making ice, a first in the industry. If you don’t want to drain your car battery, use one of the AC180T batteries to charge it for three days. With a battery inside and connected to solar panels, it will run non-stop as long as the sun is shining.

BLUETTI AC180T: Swappable battery for extreme flexibility

The AC180T introduces a removable battery design that allows you to replace its two B70 batteries (716.8Wh) from the top. It uses long-lasting and safe LFP batteries with 3000+ life cycles and 5000+ swap times. Since BLUETTI also sells these batteries separately, you can choose multiple battery packs to suit your needs. For longer trips and emergencies, just swap them out for instant full power anytime, anywhere.

To charge these batteries, plug the AC180T directly into a wall outlet for fast 1440W AC charging or use solar panels for a constant power supply.

AC180T performance with battery

AC180T with: 1x B70 battery 2x B70 batteries Output Power 1200W 1800W Capacity 716.8Wh 1433.6Wh Charging Rate/ Time 850W/80% in 1 HourFull Charge in 1.5 Hours 1440W/80% in 45 MinsFull Charge in 70 Mins Solar Input 500W Max., 12-60VDC

Pricing and availability

BLUETTI provides a five-year warranty for the AC180T and two years for the MultiCooler. Join the Indiegogo campaign from 22 February at AEDT 1 am to access the best deals on limited quantities of the SwapSolar duo. As per the platform’s policy, prices are in USD (see below), with costs for Australia based on current exchange rates and shipping fees to be advised on the purchase page.

Product Retail Price ($US) Super Early Bird ($US) Limited Quantity AC180T+MultiCooler 2198 1429 200 AC180T+MultiCooler+B70 2627 1719 100 MultiCooler+B70 1328 799 100

