TCL showed the complete smart home at CES 2024

TCL brought its A-game to the tech haven of CES 2024, with a huge range of cutting-edge smart home appliances on display. One of the top two global TV brands, TCL wowed the world with a brand-new 115-inch model – which was only the tip of the iceberg.

New home entertainment devices caught attendees’ attention, like the latest TVs and soundbars, but the affordable home appliances were equally as impressive. In 2024, TCL is a brand you can rely on to upgrade your home and make life easier.

“TCL’s stand at this year’s coveted Consumer Electronics Show is arguably the best we’ve ever had,” said Jason Carrick, TCL General Manager – Sales. “The 1672m2 space showcases our latest innovations across all categories and it’s clear from retailer feedback that they are excited for TCL’s future, especially with the impending arrival of its pioneering 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV.”

TCL X955 QD-Mini LED TV stole the show at CES 2024

Easily one of the highlights of the tech convention, the 115-inch X955 QD-Mini LED TV is the largest TV of its kind. Packing in a huge 20,000 local dimming zones, it’s incredibly precise at illuminating a stunning picture. Its peak brightness of 5,000 nits makes it one of the brightest consumer displays, making it an excellent choice for all types of homes – even those contending with glare from the afternoon sun.

Powered by the proprietary AiPQ ULTRA Processor, the TCL X955 has excellent picture quality. The AI processor uses various algorithms and analyses to ensure you get the best-looking results.

Alongside multiple other models, the X955 is also certified by TÜV Rheinland for its Realistic Visual Experience. This means that it’s been independently tested to meet high standards of realism. What you see on the screen closely replicates what you’d see with the naked eye.

The TCL X955 is coming to Australia and New Zealand later this year. We’d say keep an eye out for it, but given its massive size, there’s no way you’ll miss it.

Expanding the home cinema and gaming room

Adding to the range on show at CES 2024 is the latest TCL soundbar systems. At the top end is the Q series, led by the Q85H. It’s a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar armed with up-firing speakers and wireless rear speakers designed to give you an immersive audio experience.

Aimed at upgrading your home cinema at an affordable price, TCL’s S series soundbars include the S55H and the S45H models. The S55H is a 2.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer for driving deep bass-packed sound. Your other option is the S45H, a 2.0-channel soundbar that comes as a standalone unit. It’s ideal for space-limited homes where you can’t fit an additional audio unit. Equipped with a bass reflex port, it’s still capable of producing low-frequency audio.

TCL’s TVs also double as great gaming displays. With many models supporting high variable refresh rates, console and PC gaming look incredibly smooth. Whether you’re watching movies or sports, or playing video games, a TCL TV offers competitive performance at an affordable price.

More comfort at home

For the rest of the house, you’re spoilt for choice. From air conditioners to kitchen appliances, and even laundry technology, it’s easy to kit out your home with the latest technology.

Keeping you comfortable at all times, the new FreshIn 2.0 Air Conditioner uses new technology to help maintain a healthy home environment. Its Breathable Two-way Fresh Air technology brings in oxygen from the outdoors and gets rid of poor-quality air from the inside. Not only does it help you breathe easier, but it also tackles humidity and odours, which is great for Australia’s varied climate.

TCL’s air conditioners range from multi-inverter models to split system options, using the R290 refrigerant technology. This is worth mentioning because R290 is considered to have a low Global Warming Potential, meaning it has less environmental impact than other, older types of cooling.

In the kitchen, TCL’s new Free Built-in Series fridges maximise usable space thanks to a sleek design. They use the latest in molecular preservation technology to help preserve stored food for longer. It helps to retain freshness and nutrition while reducing food wastage: a win-win situation.

Home convenience doesn’t stop there, with TCL also tacking the laundry. At CES 2024, TCL displayed its Eco Care Washer & Dryer Combo, an all-in-one laundry solution that makes cleaning easier. Instead of worrying about two separate devices, all you need is one appliance to wash and dry your clothes in an efficient and eco-friendly way.

You can look forward to much of the TCL CES 2024 range arriving later in the year.

