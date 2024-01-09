Giant 115-inch TCL X955 Mini LED TV coming to Australia

Go big or go home: that seems to be the philosophy adopted by TCL at CES 2024, revealing the absolute behemoth 115-inch X955 Mini LED TV at this year’s show.

Last year, the TCL C845 garnered popularity as an affordable Mini LED TV ideal for gaming. Now, the appliance maker has gone even bigger with its home entertainment range. Alongside the massive TCL X955 is a broad range of new TVs, home entertainment gear, and appliances.

Although the 115QM89 is the model destined for the North American market, it appears that we’ll get the X955 model. Regardless, it still looks like an impressive TV on paper.

TCL X955 is absolutely massive

We’re still awaiting local details, as there tend to be some differences between regions, although it appears to be a larger version than the model first revealed ahead of IFA in 2023. Previously available overseas in 85 and 98-inch versions, the TCL X955 uses Quantum Dot technology along with over 5,000 full array local dimming zones. We’re told that the X955 will be either identical or very close to the overseas 115QM89 model, meaning that the 115-inch TV could have up to 20,000 dimming zones.

This last point is particularly important, as more dimming zones mean more image control. Unlike OLED TVs that light up per pixel, Mini LED panels rely on small backlights to illuminate the screen. A combination of more backlight and dimming zones helps precisely light only the pixels required to generate the image. In theory, it should mean less blooming, where light bleeds from bright images into what should be a dark area of the screen.

Adding to the increased light control is a peak brightness of over 5,000 nits. That’s extremely bright and should suit living rooms that contend with glare from natural light filtering in. The TCL X955 also reportedly displays over a billion colours, covering 98% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Soundbars

Also announced at CES 2024 were several TCL soundbars across its premium Q range and the more affordable S series. Leading the way is the Q85H, a 7.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar equipped with up-firing drivers and wireless rear speakers.

TCL’s S series soundbars include the S55H, a 2.1-channel device that comes with a wireless subwoofer to help fill the room with sound. If you don’t want an included subwoofer – due to space constraints, for example – the S45H is a 2.0-channel soundbar that houses a bass reflex port instead, helping pump out low-frequency audio.

Plenty of fresh appliances

Other than its extensive home entertainment and mobile device range, TCL also makes various home appliances. On show were the company’s latest air conditioners, fridges, washers and dryers, encompassing the smart home ecosystem championed by many of the major electronics brands.

Of note is the brand’s air conditioners that help freshen up the air in any given room using what’s called “FreshIN 2.0” technology. In addition to adjusting temperature, these devices can also tackle humidity and odours.

More details, including pricing and availability, will come soon. Judging by TCL’s current range, it’ll likely be competitively priced compared to other brands.

Read more CES 2024 news on GadgetGuy