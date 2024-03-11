Afterpay Day sale 2024 teases big tech deals, $450 off Dyson

If you’re keen to find a big tech deal, particularly home appliances, you’re in luck. The 2024 Afterpay Day sale is upon us, bringing with it a whole raft of discounts on some of the biggest brands.

Afterpay Day follows in the footsteps of Black Friday, Prime Day, and Click Frenzy, all sales driven by retailers that feature plenty of genuinely good discounts. As its name suggests, this particular sale comes from the popular buy now, pay later platform enabling users to pay off purchases in multiple instalments.

Officially kicking off at 8 AM AEDT on Thursday 14 March, the four-day Afterpay Day sale runs until Sunday 17 March. Of course, like any sale, some shops already have some big deals live now.

Here are some of the biggest 2024 Afterpay Day sale deals on technology. Alongside individual brands, look out for big sales from the likes of JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Myer, and David Jones – just to name a few.

2024 Afterpay Day sale: best tech deals

Dyson: up to $450 off popular hair & vacuum devices

Popular for its hair care and cleaning appliance devices, Dyson has up to $450 off its range during the 2024 Afterpay Day sale. Leading the way is a big 45% off the Dyson V8 Absolute stick vacuum, bringing it down to $549.

Casetify: up to 20% off phone accessories

One of the bigger phone accessory brands going around, you can snag a sweet deal from Casetify during the sales. You can get 15% off when buying one of the brand’s stylish cases, or 20% off when buying two.

They’re pretty neat-looking cases, too. Alongside a wide range of original designs, there are plenty based on iconic franchises including Disney movies, and popular anime like Jujutsu Kaisen.

eBay: up to 15% off sitewide

Although not a specific product, there’s every chance of finding a bargain on eBay during the 2024 Afterpay Day sale. Once the sale starts, a code will go live letting you take a further 15% off millions of items on eBay.

Given the huge number of tech-related eBay sellers, expect to see some good tech deals.

More Afterpay Day sale details

This is only a tease of what’s to come later this week. We’ll share more standout deals once they go live, with plenty of appliances, home entertainment, and gaming sales anticipated. Keep an eye on Afterpay’s official website for all the details.

Despite being named after the buy now, pay later platform, the sale doesn’t actually require you to use the service to get a good deal. Many of the discounts apply regardless of your preferred payment method.

Good luck shopping the sale, and let us know if you find a bargain!

Find more deals on GadgetGuy